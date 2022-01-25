What is professional email and why is it crucial for your business?

Do you still use free email services for your business correspondence and marketing plans? If yes, then it’s definitely time to switch to a professional email solution.

Electronic messaging is an important communication and marketing tool for all businesses. Regardless, the type of email you use can make all the difference in whether your audience engages with your messages or they wind up in the spam bin.

In this article, we’ll discuss the importance of having a professional business email with your company domain.

What Is a Professional Email Address?

There is a difference between a professional and a generic email address. The former is often used for business communications. Further, your chosen name is displayed with your domain.

Free email providers like Google and Yahoo are mostly used to create a personal account for private correspondence.

Why Do You Need Professional Email for Your Business

Having a professional email account has numerous advantages for your online revenue. Let’s go over the most important ones.

Improves Brand Awareness

Email marketing is a cost-efficient channel to boost your brand visibility. Professional business messages can be used to promote your company’s services.

They can also be utilized to reinforce your brand more effectively through informative content such as tips, recommendations, and tutorials.

Increases Conversion Rates

A corporate email can help pique your audience's interest in the services you provide. As a result, it drives visitors and produces revenue for your online business.

You'll also be able to convert leads into buyers and increase your conversion rates without having to break the bank.

Better Reach on Mobile Devices

Did you know that over 70% of customers use their mobile devices to open business emails?

Internet interactions are centered around mobile devices in today’s dynamic business environment. A professional email with value-added content gives you a bigger chance to reach a wider audience.

Builds Trust

Your business email address is a mirror to your identity. A professional mailing account increases the legitimacy of your communications with clients.

Since email hosting includes your own domain name, your customers will perceive you as more trustworthy and will rest assured they are dealing with a legitimate entity.

What Is Business Email Hosting?

Email hosting allows you to send, receive, and retain online messages on a web server.

You don't really need to get a fully-featured web hosting account. Many hosts allow you to opt-in for an email plan without building a website.

Benefits of Business Email Hosting

In this section we’ll cover the biggest advantages of investing in a reliable email hosting service:

Security

With the rapid increase in data breaches, online security has become crucial for businesses. Not all free email providers take these threats as seriously as they should mostly because they focus on other services that bring actual profit.

Premium email hosting helps you control the level of security on your email server. This includes email encryption and the implementation of a powerful spam filter.

Scalability

Scalability is an important factor for any ambitious business. This applies to various aspects of your services, from server resources to the number of email accounts associated with the company.

Free vendors typically have limited resources and little to no room for growth. Only a dependable email host will be able to meet all your growing business needs.

Uptime Guarantee

It’s vital to have stable and uninterrupted communication with your clients. With free email providers, you won't be able to guarantee a solid connection or uptime.

Email hosting providers ensure maximum connectivity and back their promises with solid service level agreements (SLAs).

Efficiency

The majority of email hosting plans include a set of services designed to aid you in your daily conversations and save you time. For example, autoresponders, which reply automatically to all received emails with a pre-set message.

Other capabilities include a database that organizes your contacts, schedule, and other information.

Conclusion

Email hosting solutions are working hard to adapt to today's fast pace, with constant upgrades to their features, performance, and storage capacities to satisfy your expectations for timely correspondence.

If you're keen on expanding your business properly, now is the time to consider a premium email address.

