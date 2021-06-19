Examplad Media’s Founder Jitesh Tilwani lists 5 Digital PR tools to level up your PR game

For communications professionals, the move from old to new technologies presents both obstacles and opportunity. The field of public relations is inextricably linked to the publishing sector, which is, in turn, linked to the finding and consumption of information by businesses and consumers. These industries are in turmoil as a result of the shift from offline to online, and traditional PR is no longer effective, as a result Digital PR has overtaken.

There are tactical as well as strategic issues. For example, the change to digital communications necessitates the acquisition of a new set of tools in order to achieve today's PR objectives. Public relations professionals, more than ever, need to familiarise themselves with a new array of tools in order to adapt and survive in a digital environment.

Digital Assets - Most firm websites offer video, audio, podcasts, photos, and a variety of other digital assets, which provide several chances for pull-based PR. Digital assets that are optimised with relevant keywords and promoted or submitted to vertical search engines like YouTube and Flickr can bring additional exposure to both media and end customers.

In a TopRank poll of journalists and reporters, 91 percent of respondents said they use search engines frequently in their work. Extra than only text content can be optimised for PR, resulting in more access points to news content and improved search-based discovery.

Social Media - Understanding social media relations is crucial to a successful digital PR campaign. Social media is where the audiences a brand wants to reach or influence spend time and are influenced by it. In a digital PR programme, social participation entails reaching out to and engaging influentials and customers in order to maintain a favourable brand image, as well as identifying and empowering brand ambassadors.

Actively optimising social media content and cultivating relationships with followers helps to deflect unwanted brand attention while highlighting what's good. Rather than just dropping links to what you're pushing, it's critical to be open with and valuable to social networks, as well as to follow both implicit and explicit "social rules."

Blogging - When done correctly, a company blog may be a fantastic PR tool. A company blog allows a corporation to develop and distribute its own content to a targeted online audience of content creators. Blog entries that are well-optimized and linked can rank well in search engines, making them easy to find for journalists and bloggers looking for stories.

Social Media Monitoring - Because there are so many content makers online, the chances of both bad and positive brand mentions skyrocket. However, there are numerous tools available to assist the online PR professional in efficiently monitoring brand reputation. Companies may set up free alerts to monitor mentions of their brand name, competitors' names, industry news, and critical key names using technologies like Google Alerts, Social Mention, or Twitter.

Search Engine Optimisation - Search is the most common way to find information on the internet. For digital PR specialists, keyword optimization of news material is a critical tool. Press releases, media coverage, and digital assets like photographs and video are all examples of news content that can be optimised. News content that is optimised for relevant and popular phrases might help it rank higher in search engines.