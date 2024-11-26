Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi Adityanath To Review Digital Mahakumbh Gallery During Prayagraj Visit On Nov 27

Mahakumbh 2025 | https://kumbh.gov.in/en/mediagallery

Prayagraj, November 26: In line with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of integrating heritage with development, the preparations for Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj are taking an innovative turn. A Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center is being built to convey the mythological and spiritual legacy of Mahakumbh.

This center will offer a digital journey of Mahakumbh, using advanced technologies like virtual reality (VR), holograms, and digital projections to bring the mythological traditions and rich saga of Mahakumbh to life. The experience will allow the new generation to connect with the spiritual and cultural significance of the Mahakumbh, Triveni Sangam, and the timeless history of Prayagraj.

During his visit to Prayagraj on November 27, CM Yogi will review the progress and outline of the Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center. This center promises to be a significant addition to the Mahakumbh 2025 festivities, offering visitors a chance to explore the historical and spiritual narratives of the region through immersive digital technology.

Mahakumbh 2025 is being transformed into a digital Mahakumbh aligning with CM Yogi's vision. On one hand, the event will be clean and secure, with the use of AI, chatbots, and Google Maps-integrated surveillance centers. On the other hand, a Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center is being created to introduce the new generation to the timeless culture and mythology of Mahakumbh.

The Digital Mahakumbh Experience Center will feature eight galleries that showcase the stories of Samudra Manthan (churning of the ocean) and Mahakumbh using modern digital technology. Visitors can immerse themselves in the legendary event of Samudra Manthan through an interactive virtual experience in the Immersive Walkway Gallery, which seamlessly combines tradition with innovation.

Another highlight is the Mystic Walkway, designed to reflect the spiritual essence of Mahakumbh. Advanced technologies like virtual reality (VR) and LED tunnels will offer a unique journey through the tales of Samudra Manthan, the rich history of Prayagraj, and the heritage of the Triveni Sangam. Holograms and digital projections will further bring the essence of Mahakumbh to life.

A souvenir store will be set up to allow visitors to take home memorable keepsakes from this unique experience. Additionally, to ensure a smooth and safe flow of visitors, unidirectional pathways and a real-time monitoring system will be implemented for efficient crowd management.