In Madhya Pradesh, 7 including Congress leader's son arrested for defying lockdown norms

The Baghana police, Neemuch, in Madhya Pradesh have held seven people, including a Congress leader’s son for defying lockdown and prohibitory orders.

As per ASP Rajiv Kumar Mishra, the arrested lot included Chinku alias Manuraj son of Congress leader Rajkumar Ahir, Virendra Singh Panwar, son of Devi Singh Panwar, Sumit, son of Rajendra Singh Rathore, Sumit, son of Narayan Sharma, Abhishek, son of Gopal Agrawal, Sumit son of Santosh Sharma, and Pratik, son of Rajesh Ahir. All of them are residents of Neemuch.

Acting on a special tip-off, the Baghana police station in charge, RC Dangi and his team cordoned off the house of Virendra Singh, where the accused had gathered to celebrate his birthday party.

Earlier, Manuraj denied of his presence on the spot. However, the video recordings of the party proved his presence at the party.

Northern Western town of Madhya Pradesh bordering Rajasthan recorded 51 COVID-19 patients in last few days with one death and five recoveries. After Neemuch witnessed a stiff hike in Covid-19 cases, Neemuch admin and police went on a high alert and are strictly adhering to the social distancing norms.