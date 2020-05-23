Madhya Pradesh: After town, Dhar inches closer to COVID-19 free district

Dhar

Dhar district on Saturday inched closer to become Green Zone as 11 more patients (nine in Dhar and two in Indore) from the district moved out of hospital after successfully overcoming the COVID-19.

Civil surgeon Dr Anil Verma informed that nine patients form Kushi who were undergoing treatment here in Dhar district hospital got discharged, while two others undergoing treatment in Indore got discharged.

With this 11, the tally of the patients recovering of COVID-19 raised to 103. Dhar district has recorded total of 109 COVID-19 patients so far. Now only three patients (one in Dhar and two in Indore) are undergoing treatment, which are reported to be stable.

Dr Verma added that test report of 100 suspects are still pending and as per the Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), if we did not get a report in the next 10 days and health condition of suspects remains good, we will discharge them and asked them to remain home quarantine up to stipulated time period.

On Saturday, all the health department officials, doctors and nurses congratulated outgoing patients presenting them flowers. Doctors ordered the recovered patients to follow instruction and remain home quarantine for next 14 days.

Notably, Dhar town has already earned ‘COVID-19 free town’ tag after 12 patients got discharged on Thursday.

Once a major hotspot in Nimar region, good recovery rate helped the district to bring active patients count to single digit.