Indore: CBDT extends date of filing ITR, audit report to Oct 31

Indore: Acknowledging the problem being faced by taxpayers and tax consultants, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) extended the last date of filing of ITR and audit report of companies to October 31.

Earlier, the last date of filing of ITR for all those companies and individuals whose annual turnover is above Rs 1 crore was September 30. Here individuals are those people who run any personal or joint proprietary firm.

Along with the ITR, these people have to upload the audit report also. These have to be done through the utility CBDT’s software, which has now been changed.

Tax consultants are complaining that on one hand, the CBDT wants us to pay the tax in full and on the time, but it’s working against itself, through such acts.

The ITR form for the return was introduced in July, which ideally should have been released in April. Following the complaints regarding certain flaws in the utility software, CBDT introduced an updated version of the software on September 26.

Senior Tax Consultant CA Swapnil Jain said that when the last date is so close, it does not make any sense to introduce upgraded version of the software. However, after the extension of the last date, the tax consultants would now have enough time to get familiar with the software.

Sushil Sureka, general secretary of Ahilya Chamber of Commerce and Industry, expressed happiness over the extension of the last date from September 30 to October 31.

He said that businessmen were facing multiple hurdles in filing the audit report of 2018-19. Initially, the Department made changes in the ITR form. Later, it sought such information in the audit report, which was not asked ever before.

Third, for the first time in the Audit report, information about GST has also been included. The heavy rains have also created problems. CBDT deserve appreciation for considering the practical problem of the people of the business community.