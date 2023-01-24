Zomato relaunches Gold membership; Check benefits, discounts, and more

Image credit: Wikipedia (Representative)

Food delivery major Zomato has relaunched its loyalty program, Zomato Gold, replacing the Pro Plus membership that was discontinued in August 2022. While the Zomato Gold membership is not available for users for the time being, it is said to be coming soon.

For now, users can only ask to be notified once the membership programme is available on the app. Users with the Pro Plus membership at present will receive a three-month complimentary Zomato Gold membership.

This decision comes less than a month after CEO Deepinder Goyal teased the return of Gold.

The service was launched with an introductory price of Rs 149 for three months by the listed foodtech startup. However, the company has not revealed the price for an annual subscription yet, or whether such a plan would be initially available.

Benefits for food delivery

According to notifications sent to users, Zomato Gold will offer free delivery for all orders above Rs 199 and at all restaurants less than 10 kilometers away.

There are also benefits such as the ‘No Delay Guarantee’ where members will receive a 100 coupon for delayed orders. For dining in, members will get up to 40 percent off at 10,000+ partner restaurants across the country.

The current Pro/Pro Plus membership will be active until February 23, after which they will get a complimentary Zomato Gold membership for three months. Pro/Pro Plus members have already been notified about Gold and are being migrated to the new Gold.

Discounts

Apart from all the delivery benefits, Zomato Gold users will get additional discounts of up to 30% at more than 20,000 restaurants across the country. Zomato Gold will also offer discounts of up to 40% across 10,000 restaurants while dining out.

Zomato Gold in 2017

The food delivery giant first launched Zomato Gold in 2017 as a membership programme that gave members offers such as 1+1 at restaurants. While Gold was popular with consumers, it drew the ire of restaurant partners who claimed that the deep discounts offered with Gold made business unsustainable.

In 2019, the National Restaurant Association of India led a #LogOut campaign, where restaurants logged out of food delivery platforms. In a bid to address concerns, Zomato rejigged Gold adding restrictions like capping how many Gold memberships could be used per table at restaurants and allowing members to use Gold only once a day.

Zomato Pro in 2020

Zomato then launched Pro in 2020 as an upgraded version of Gold with added benefits for food delivery as well. All Gold users were migrated to Pro starting August 1, 2020.

Zomato Instant

Zomato recently rebranded its 10-minute food delivery service Zomato Instant. Zomato Instant delivers about 20-30 dishes in 10 minutes from Zomato's finishing stations to customers living within a two-kilometer radius of the stations, based on demand predictability and hyperlocal preferences.

