'Zero Fashion Sense': Urvashi Rautela Stands By Argentina After FIFA World Cup Final Loss In Team Jersey & 'Bizarre' Corset

Urvashi Rautela brought football fashion to the forefront by cheering for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, wearing the team's iconic sky-blue and white striped jersey with a glamorous twist. |
Instead of styling the jersey traditionally, she layered it with a heavily embellished corset featuring intricate gold, bronze and crystal embroidery. |
She paired the look with silver shimmer flared trousers, adding sparkle and balancing the sporty top with a party-ready silhouette. |
The actress carried a bright yellow structured Hermès Birkin handbag, creating a bold pop of colour that instantly elevated the entire outfit. |
The unique fusion of a football jersey with high-fashion corsetry perfectly blended sports fandom with luxury styling, making it one of the most eye-catching celebrity looks from the World Cup celebrations. |
Although, her experiment didn't go well with the netizens who called the ensemble, 'bizarre.' |
She kept the accessories minimal with a diamond bracelet, statement ring and sleek wristwatch, allowing the embellished corset and jersey to remain the focal point. |