'Zero Fashion Sense': Urvashi Rautela Stands By Argentina After FIFA World Cup Final Loss In Team Jersey & 'Bizarre' Corset |

Urvashi Rautela brought football fashion to the forefront by cheering for Argentina in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, wearing the team's iconic sky-blue and white striped jersey with a glamorous twist. |

Instead of styling the jersey traditionally, she layered it with a heavily embellished corset featuring intricate gold, bronze and crystal embroidery. |

She paired the look with silver shimmer flared trousers, adding sparkle and balancing the sporty top with a party-ready silhouette. |

The actress carried a bright yellow structured Hermès Birkin handbag, creating a bold pop of colour that instantly elevated the entire outfit. |

The unique fusion of a football jersey with high-fashion corsetry perfectly blended sports fandom with luxury styling, making it one of the most eye-catching celebrity looks from the World Cup celebrations. |

Although, her experiment didn't go well with the netizens who called the ensemble, 'bizarre.' |