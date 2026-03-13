Zendaya Dons Whitney Houston's Bridal White Mini Dress, Flashes Multiple Gold Rings Amid Tom Holland Wedding Rumours

Zendaya at at the Black Women in Hollywood Awards | Image Courtesy: X (Zendaya Updates)

If there’s one celebrity who can turn a simple white outfit into a global fashion moment, it’s Zendaya. Just days after sparking intense speculation about her rumoured marriage to Tom Holland and her recent Paris Fashion Week appearance, the actress stepped out in another striking all-white look that immediately set the internet talking.

Zendaya attended the Black Women in Hollywood Awards in Los Angeles on March 12, serving vintage glamour with a dress that carries a piece of pop culture history.

Take a look:

Zendaya’s vintage bridal-inspired look

For the glamorous evening, Zendaya opted for a rare vintage mini-dress from Cachè. The elegant white ensemble was originally designed in 1987 for legendary singer Whitney Houston and later appeared in the 2008 film Sex and the City when worn by Carrie Bradshaw.

The dress featured a clean, structured silhouette that highlighted Zendaya’s statuesque frame. A standout detail was the ornate floral embellishment placed at the shoulder, decorated with gold and silver accents that added sparkle to the minimalist outfit.

While the dress was elegant and chic, it was Zendaya’s jewellery that truly captured public attention. The actress stacked multiple gold rings, including a tri-band rolling ring, on her left hand.

Notably, beneath the stacked rings was the same gold wedding band she has been seen wearing repeatedly in recent weeks, a detail that has further intensified rumours about her relationship status.

Apart from the headline-making rings, she wore the vintage piece with sleek white heels from Christian Louboutin and a sleek gold bracelet, keeping the entire ensemble monochromatic.

Wedding rumours with Tom Holland

Zendaya’s appearance comes amid growing speculation that she and Tom Holland may have secretly tied the knot.

The rumours gained momentum after her long-time stylist Law Roach made a surprising statement during an interview at the Actors Awards 2026. Speaking to Access Hollywood, he remarked, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.” When asked if he was serious, he responded, “It’s very true. Thank you so much.”

The comment quickly ignited online chatter, especially since Zendaya had earlier been photographed in Los Angeles wearing a gold band instead of her engagement ring on February 18.

However, despite the buzz surrounding their relationship, neither Zendaya nor Holland has officially confirmed any wedding, and no images from a ceremony have surfaced.

