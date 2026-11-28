Mumbai Gallery's 'The Golden Sun' Finds A Home In The UN Meditation Room In Geneva | X/ @UN_Valovaya

The Sun, an essential source of life on Earth, has always held a significant place in India's traditional culture. Whether through offering arghya (the ritual of offering water to the Sun) or chanting the Gayatri and Surya mantras, Indians have long worshipped it as Surya, also known as Surya Deva or Bhaskara, a vital source of light, health and cosmic energy. The Sun is honoured through daily rituals, yoga practices such as Surya Namaskar, a sequence of 12 poses, and festivals like Makar Sankranti, Ratha Saptami and Chhath Puja.

But what if the Sun were honoured through art? A monumental gold-leaf artwork, encircled by Sanskrit mantras and conceptualised at Mumbai's Cosmic Heart Gallery, does just that. Titled The Golden Sun – Illuminating the Inner Realms, the artwork was presented by India to the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG) and now adorns the new Meditation Room at the Palais des Nations, a space dedicated to reflection and dialogue.

Ambassador Arindam Bagchi, India's Permanent Representative to the UN in Geneva, presented the artwork to Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of UNOG, in the presence of Volker Türk, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights. His Excellency Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk is Bhutan's Minister of Health, was also present. Bhutan, too, gifted an artwork for the Meditation Room, created by artist Kinzang Chojay. The Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) selected The Golden Sun as India's gift to the UN in Geneva.

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Valovaya later took to X to mark the occasion, expressing her pleasure at the inauguration of the new Meditation Room. She thanked the UN Human Rights Office and Türk for initiating the project, and India and Bhutan for their "generous artistic contributions".

In a candid conversation with the Free Press Journal, Professor Dr UdayRaj Gadnis and Jalpa H Vithalani talk about the artwork, what it symbolises, the significance of the Sun and more.

The artwork

The Golden Sun was conceptualised and curated by Jalpa H Vithalani, Founder and Creative Director of Cosmic Heart Gallery, and created by artist Professor Dr UdayRaj Gadnis. The six-foot-by-six-foot canvas features oil paints, 24-carat Italian gold leaf and crushed ruby paste. It celebrates the Sun as a universal source of life, energy and renewal, with its radiant form encircled by Sanskrit mantras.

One of the mantras is Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya (तमसो मा ज्योतिर्गमय), meaning "Lead me from darkness to light". It comes from the Brihadaranyaka Upanishad, one of the principal Upanishads of Hinduism. Another is Udeti Savita (उदेति सविता ताम्रः), a shloka that uses the Sun as a metaphor for emotional balance and resilience. A third is Nasatya Va, Haridkesava, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu and his avatar, Lord Krishna. The art also features Namah Suryaya and Surya Gayatri mantras, which are dedicated to the Sun.

A childhood memory behind the canvas

In a conversation, Vithalani traces the idea back to her childhood. "I watched my father honour the Sun every morning by our window. That memory stayed with me, and years later, as an artist and curator, I could see the work vividly in my mind's eye," she says. She imagined a six-foot golden Sun with Surya mantras running around its circumference, with gold serving as "both the medium and the message" and conveying a sense of abundance.

From a Mumbai wall to Geneva: The first Meditation Room at UN Geneva

The work was first showcased at an exhibition of masters at Cosmic Heart Gallery. It was subsequently selected by the National Gallery of Modern Art (NGMA) in New Delhi, which comes under the Ministry of Culture, for Inner Realms, an exhibition held on the occasion of International Yoga Day. That exposure brought it to the attention of those who helped it make its way to Geneva. The ICCR then selected it as India's gift, with support from the Permanent Mission of India in Geneva.

Vithalani says the UN committee responsible for designing the Meditation Room also unanimously selected the artwork. She adds that this is the first Meditation Room created at UN Geneva, a venue that hosts around 9,000 conferences. The artwork was presented at the Palais des Nations, the historic building complex that houses UNOG.

The artist's view: 'May it remind humanity of our shared existence beneath one Sun'

Professor Dr UdayRaj Gadnis, a Mumbai-born spiritual artist and mystic known for pioneering the Spiritual Art Movement and blending ancient philosophies with contemporary painting, says, "The circle gave the work a strong centre, while the mantras gave the eye a path around it." The effect is "a stillness at the centre and a sense of movement around the edge". The gold leaf "catches the light in the room, so the Sun changes as you move in front of it", while the crushed ruby paste "gives the red a depth that makes the gold feel warmer".

For visitors from other cultures who may not read Sanskrit, Gadnis hopes they will simply sit with the work for a moment. The Sun, he says, is "something we all know intimately" and might bring to mind a morning in their own country or a place from their childhood. "May it remind humanity of our shared existence beneath one Sun."

'Yours is the outer Sun, and ours is the inner Sun'

The Meditation Room also houses Bhutan's artwork, The Center of the Mind, by Bhutanese artist Kinzang Chojay. The moment that stayed with Vithalani the most came from Bhutan's Health Minister. " His Excellency Lyonpo Tandin Wangchuk is Bhutan's Minister of Health says to Jalpa, 'Yours is the outer Sun, and ours is the inner Sun,'" she recalls. He called it a karmic connection and spoke about the friendship between India and Bhutan.

In a room meant for stillness, The Golden Sun echoes an ancient Indian prayer: Tamaso Ma Jyotirgamaya.

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