'You're Lucky': Mumbaikar Gets Front-Row Lalbaugcha Raja Darshan From Their Balcony, Video Goes Viral | X

Mumbai is celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi, a festival dedicated to Lord Ganesha. As part of the celebration, one of the most famous Ganpati pandals in the city is witnessing a large number of devotees every day. Amid the celebration and darshan of Lord Ganesha, one video of Lalbaugcha Raja is going viral on social media.

A Mumbaikar had an unusually close view of Lalbaugcha Raja this Ganesh Chaturthi, without having to stand in the long queues or navigate the crowded streets around Lalbaug. A video showing the devotee getting a near front-row view of the revered Ganpati idol from their home balcony has gone viral on social media.

Viral video of unusual darshan

A video of Lalbaugcha Raja is circulating online amid the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi. The video captures the grand Lalbaugcha Raja idol from an elevated vantage point, with devotees gathered below for darshan. From the balcony, the resident appears to have a clear and unobstructed view of the idol, offering a rare glimpse of the festivities from the comfort of home.

This video from Mumbai's Lalbaug area is going viral on social media, capturing the attention of Bappa's devotees. While ordinary people must wait in long queues for 15 to 16 hours to see Lalbaugcha Raja, this lucky family gets a live, direct view of Bappa from the rooftop of their home.

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Netizens call it lucky

The clip has prompted reactions from social media users, with many calling the Mumbaikar "lucky" for having such a unique view of one of the city's most iconic Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations. Some users also joked about the enviable location, while others admired the opportunity to witness the festivities without dealing with the massive crowds.

One user said, "Ab apke ghar me Jane ka ticket lagega.."

"They are lucky," another user said.

One netizen said, "Agle saal, pack krdenge, show nahi Krna tha!😢."

Lalbaugcha Raja is among Mumbai's most famous Ganesh idols and draws lakhs of devotees during the annual 10-day Ganesh festival. People from Mumbai and several parts of Maharashtra, as well as visitors from other states, traditionally line up for hours to seek darshan.