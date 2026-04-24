Top Mumbai Hotels With Best Views: From Gateway Of India, DY Patil Stadium To & Bandra-Worli Sea Link; Your Secret Guide To City's Stunning Landmarks | Instagram @trishaandvatsal

When it comes to luxury stays, it’s not just about plush interiors or world-class hospitality, the view from your room often defines the entire experience. In a city like Mumbai, where skylines, seafronts and iconic landmarks blend beautifully, some five-star hotels offer views that are nothing short of unforgettable.

Whether you’re a traveller planning a lavish staycation or simply looking to indulge, an Instagram couple creators @trishaandvatsal showed some of Mumbai’s finest luxury hotels where the views truly steal the show.

Fairmont Mumbai – A Cinematic Airport View

If you’re someone who finds beauty in movement and city energy, the Worli Suite at Fairmont Mumbai offers a surprisingly unique experience. Imagine waking up to planes taking off and landing right outside your window, an almost cinematic view that turns an ordinary morning into something extraordinary.

Courtyard by Marriott Navi Mumbai – A Stadium Lover’s Dream

For sports enthusiasts, this one is unmatched. With views overlooking the iconic DY Patil Stadium, guests can literally enjoy a live match from the comfort of their room. Add a drink in hand and it becomes the perfect setting for an unforgettable game night.

The Taj Mahal Palace – Iconic Gateway Views

Few views in India are as timeless as waking up to the majestic Gateway of India. This heritage hotel offers front-row seats to one of the country’s most iconic landmarks. The blend of history, architecture and the Arabian Sea makes it a view that never loses its charm.

The Westin Mumbai Powai Lake – Serenity Amid The City

Tucked away near the calm waters of Powai Lake, this property offers a refreshing escape from Mumbai’s hustle. Especially during monsoons, the lush greenery and misty lake views create a peaceful, almost surreal atmosphere, something you wouldn’t expect in the heart of a bustling metro.

Taj Lands End – Skyline Meets The Sea

Located in Bandra, this luxury hotel offers sweeping views of the Arabian Sea, the iconic Bandra-Worli Sea Link, and the glittering Mumbai skyline. Sunset hours here are particularly magical, while the city lights at night transform the view into a dazzling spectacle.