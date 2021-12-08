Your art collection can give a sneak peek to your personality

Art may be the most telling form of an individual's personality. By its nature art is the reflection of a person's thoughts, beliefs and state of mind. At its most fundamental level a piece of art is the result of its creator's inspiration that is sparked by something he or she is feeling. Whether it's in the secretive demeanour Da Vinci depicts in his subjects, the intense melancholy reflected in Amrita Sher-Gil’s self-portrait, or the muted tones used in American artist Mary Blair’s whimsical pieces, art has a way of putting personality into colour and context.

And in most cases, this belief of art representing ‘the self’ is transferable from artist to admirer. The correlation between an individual's personality and their artistic interests have long been studied by psychologists, dating back to the 1930s and examining preferences to determine aspects like spontaneity, conservatism, openness or tolerance.

Art & Psychology

If you think of one of the most common personality tests, one popularised in television and the movies, your mind almost immediately jumps to the Rorschach Inkblottest. Now, although those inkblots may not necessarily be works of art, the way you perceive them is very telling of the way you respond to life, creating a picture of who you are as a person.

This understanding of perception is what has made art such an interesting base to study personality in the world of psychology. In fact, there have been innumerable studies that have revealed that the more conservative a person was the more their preference steered towards simple and representational arts like impressionism while the more liberal and open-minded identified more with abstract art.

The collector’s mind

So, if we go by the scientific methods of evaluating these personalities then it would be safe to assume that the more extroverted and outgoing you are the more you’d veer towards contemporary, abstract, and pop-art. However, if you’re a little more introverted, then your preferences would most likely be more traditional.

The art connoisseur is perhaps the most prominent of the lot. They’re subtle, subdued, and let the art speak for itself. Their collections could include a combination of legacy masterpieces, contemporary pieces, sculptures, textile art, and anything that speaks to their refined sensibilities. While their collection is enviable, not many would have the privilege of viewing those works that they truly hold near and dear to them.

From the heart to the head, we arrive at the investor. Although savvy in his art understanding and knowledge, spotting potential a mile away with pieces from artists both old and new - his collection is akin to having a trust fund worth millions in texture, form, and canvas. Almost a symbolic power play, his collection is beloved, coveted, and to an extent an extension of his or her net worth.

Making a statement is what most of us try to accomplish in our tastes, behaviour, and demeanour. But for the satirist, his collection does all the talking. With an appreciation for artists like Banksy, Veer Munshi or the century-old work of Gaganendranath Tagore, the satirist is attracted to art that challenges socio-political issues and holds up a mirror to society.

Over the many years I've been an artist and collector; it's these distinctive personalities that always jump out at you while viewing someone's collection. For any art collector, their collection is their most prized possession, their joie de vivre. And it's always fascinating to see how those pieces of art paint a picture of the collector themselves.

And in a lot of cases, it may not necessarily be the ones hung on the walls that paint that picture, but those carefully tucked away for safekeeping. It's been said that - no two pairs of eyes can view a piece of art the same way - and for a collector that's definitely the case.

(The writer is a professional artist, educator, and co-founder of You Lead India Foundation)

