Yoga Teacher Buried Alive, Escapes Death With Breathing Techniques; Know Benefits Of Breath-Holding Exercises For Healthy Lungs

In a shocking incident that has come forth, A 34-year-old woman, a Yoga teacher in Karnataka used her breathing techniques to dig herself out after she was allegedly buried. The police on Friday reported that she saved herself after she was assaulted, strangled and then buried by a group of people who assumed she was dead.

"Bindu suspected her husband of having an affair with the Yoga teacher and asked Reddy to keep a tab on the woman and her proximity to him. As part of the plan, Reddy allegedly befriended the victim some three months ago on the pretext of taking Yoga classes from her and during this period, he managed to gain her confidence," a police official said.

"Assuming the woman died, the accused allegedly dug a pit and covered her body with thin layers of soil because they were in a hurry and feared to be caught. But before leaving, they took away all her gold jewellery," senior officer added.

The victim claimed that on October 23, the man offered to show her around the city and picked her up from her home near Dibburahalli. Three other men were in the car. They allegedly took her to a secluded spot outside the city, where they allegedly stripped, assaulted, and strangled her with a cable. She pretended to be unconscious and used breathing techniques to fake her death.

The victim managed to hold her breath long enough for the attackers to go away from the spot and later wriggled herself out of the pit and sought help from nearby villagers. This incident has left people wondering how mindful the Yoga teacher was to have used her breathing techniques, smartly trick the attackers and save herself.

How can holding your breath be a good exercise for your lungs?

Yoga has proven to have multiple health benefits your body. It also includes breathing exercises that help you gain control on your breath, improve lung health and focus on building a flexible body. A breathing exercise where you hold your breath for a few minutes and then release it can have magical benefits for your body.

In a circular released by Ministry of Health and Welfare, breath holding exercise is technique which can help reduce patients’ oxygen requirement and help them monitor their condition.

Dr. Arvind Kumar, Chairman, Institute of Chest Surgery, Medanta Founder and Managing Trustee, Lung Care Foundation says breath-holding exercises are beneficial to determine your lung health and regularly doing it can help you improve your lungs. Here are the steps to perform breath-holding exercises:

Sit straight and keep your hands on your thighs

Open your mouth and suck in as much air as you can to fill your chest

Close your lips tightly

Hold your breath for as long as you can

Check how many seconds you can hold your breath

He also says that those with breath holding time of 25 seconds and above are considered to be safe.