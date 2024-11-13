Yoga Guru Sharath Jois Dies Of Heart Attack While Hiking; All You Need To Know Before Your Next Hike & How It Impacts Your Heart

Sharath Jois, a globally respected Ashtanga Yoga teacher and grandson of yoga legend Krishna Pattabhi Jois, has passed away at the age of 53. Sharath, who carried forward his grandfather's legacy by promoting Ashtanga Yoga worldwide, reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack while hiking near the University of Virginia in Charlottesville. Sharath Jois was once the Yoga guru of Maddonna and Gwyneth Paltrow

His sudden passing has drawn attention to a concerning rise in heart attack cases among adults and younger individuals, particularly during physical activities. Recently, videos on social media have shown people experiencing heart attacks while engaging in various forms of exercise. Hiking, while generally beneficial for cardiovascular health, can also pose risks for those with underlying heart conditions.

Effects of hiking on heart

Prolonged activities such as hiking can put extra pressure on your heart, triggering a heart attack. strainous activities such as hiking, especially on steep or difficult climbs can increase the heart rate and blood pressure, requiring your heart to pump more blood and be hungry for oxygen. When people with high blood pressure or an underlying heart condition perform such strenuous physical activity, it puts extra pressure on their heart, triggering a heart attack or heart failure.

Things to remember before you hike

Though activities like hiking can support heart health, experts caution that it's essential to consult a doctor beforehand, especially for individuals with pre-existing heart conditions. Do not choose a difficult hike if you are a beginner. Begin by walking and then gradually increasing your speed.

Taking safety precautions before hiking at high altitudes is essential to protect heart health. Experts recommend starting with a light warm-up and maintaining a steady, comfortable pace to avoid a sudden spike in heart rate. Drinking plenty of water before, during, and after the hike is important, as dehydration can strain the heart.

It’s also wise to start with easier routes, gradually increasing difficulty as fitness improves. Keep an eye out for warning signs such as chest pain, dizziness, or shortness of breath; if these symptoms occur, it’s best to stop immediately. Resting as needed helps keep the heart rate stable and prevents overexertion, especially for those new to high-altitude hiking.