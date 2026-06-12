World's Highest Gurudwara Covered In Fresh Snow; Sri Hemkund Sahib Looks Like A White Wonderland

Fresh Snowfall At Hemkund Sahib |

Sri Hemkund Sahib, also known simply as Hemkund Sahib, opened for devotees on May 23, 2026. Typically, the Gurudwara opens in October. The world’s highest Gurudwara, located in the Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, is witnessing a large number of devotees since it opened to the public. Amid darshan, fresh snowfall blanketed the revered shrine, transforming it into a white wonderland.

Sri Hemkund Sahib covers with fresh spell of snow

Even as a large part of the Indian subcontinent experiences intense heatwave conditions, Uttarakhand is enjoying cool weather. Hemkund Sahib witnessed fresh snowfall, covering the shrine in a white blanket and creating stunning views of the majestic Himalayas. Situated at an altitude of over 15,000 feet, the picturesque shrine and its surrounding Himalayan peaks have transformed into a stunning white paradise. The scenic visuals left devotees marvelling at nature’s peaceful contrast.

About Sri Hemkund Sahib

Hemkund Sahib is dedicated to Guru Gobind Singh, the tenth and final Sikh Guru. The sacred site is mentioned in the Dasam Granth, a text associated with the Guru, as the place where he meditated intensely in a previous life. The site features a glacial lake known as Lokpal Lake and is surrounded by seven snow-capped mountain peaks. Pilgrims typically begin the trek from Govindghat, passing through Ghangaria to reach the holy site. The glacial Hemkund Lake is guarded by seven majestic peaks, known as Sapt Sring, which are adorned with the Nishan Sahib, a triangular Sikh flag.

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Chamoli police distribute energy materials to pilgrims

During the Hemkund Sahib Yatra, Chamoli Police distributed glucose and other energy materials to devotees beginning their trek on foot from Govindghat. Govindghat is a town in Chamoli district, Uttarakhand, situated at the confluence of the Alaknanda and Lakshman Ganga rivers.