World’s happiest country Finland is giving away free trips to show travelers; check details

Finland | File

Finland- The happiest country in the world in 2023! The Nordic country topped the “World Happiness Report 2023,” published this week by the United Nations Sustainable Development Solutions Network for the sixth consecutive year. The report measures factors such as income, mental and physical health, and societal generosity.

“Finland continues to occupy the top spot, for the sixth year in a row, with a score that is significantly ahead of all other countries,” said the report.

And now, the northern European country wants to help travelers discover their inner joy by better understanding why its residents have such a positive outlook.

A happiness ‘masterclass’

Finland’s first “Masterclass of Happiness” will be held from June 12 to 15 at the Kuru Resort, a luxury lakeside retreat in southern Finland. Visit Finland, the country’s tourism marketing organization, unveiled the new program that will take place this summer.

According to Visit Finland, “expert coaches” will cover four themes in four days:

nature and lifestyle

health and balance

design and “everyday”

food and wellbeing

Experienced coaches will guide participants on what it takes to lead a balanced life “that promotes happiness the Finnish way,” according to Visit Finland.

How to apply?

Those who are interested in participating have until April 2, 2023, to apply; adults can apply on their own or together with one other adult on the Visit Finland website. The application is a two-step process.

First Step

The first step involves filling out a very simple sign-up form online (with details such as your name, date of birth, and email address).

Second Step

The second part is a social media challenge. Interested applicants are asked to create social media content either on Instagram (preferably Reels) or TikTok revealing why “you believe you may secretly be a Finn,” and why they want to join the masterclass experience in Finland.

“We want to get to know you, so make sure to tell us a bit more about yourself as well,” Visit Finland writes on its Instagram account, where it details the social media challenge.

Based on the submissions, Visit Finland will then select 10 people to join the “four-day deep dive into what it takes to be truly happy.”

Those who are not selected for the in-person masterclass can take it online sometime this summer when Visit Finland plans to make it widely available.

Read Also Top 10 Happiest Countries in the World