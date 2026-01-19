World's Best Travel Destination Is Not London Or Paris; It's This Island Just 8 Hours From India

Bali Ranked As 'World's Best Travel Destination' By TripAdvisor, London & Paris Among Top 5- Check Here | Canva

Bali has officially been crowned the World’s Best Travel Destination for 2026 by TripAdvisor, reaffirming its global appeal among travellers. The Indonesian island secured the top position in the 'TripAdvisor Travelers’ Choice Awards- Best of the Best Destinations 2026', marking the highest ranking Bali has ever achieved in the platform’s history.

While Bali has frequently featured among TripAdvisor’s Top 10 destinations over the years, this is the first time it has claimed the number one spot, surpassing iconic global cities such as London, Dubai, Hanoi, and Paris, all of which featured within the top five.

Reacting to the achievement, Indonesia’s Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana expressed gratitude to international travellers for their overwhelming support. In a statement issued in Jakarta on Friday, January 16, 2026, she said the recognition reflects Bali’s enduring charm and its status as a global tourism magnet. She credited the ranking to positive reviews and ratings shared by travellers worldwide throughout 2025.

Bali topped in other categories:

Beyond topping the overall destination list, Bali also performed exceptionally well across multiple categories. The island ranked first as the Best Honeymoon Destination, made it to the Top 10 Best Cultural Destinations, and Top 10 Best Solo Travel Destinations.

Tourism officials believe the recognition will further strengthen Bali’s international reputation while encouraging sustainable tourism practices across Indonesia. The government aims to focus on improving service quality, protecting the environment, and ensuring tourism growth benefits local communities.

“With this recognition, we want Bali to continue evolving as a high-quality destination that preserves its culture, supports its people, and inspires travellers across the world,” Widiyanti added.

Best time to visit Bali:

The best time to visit Bali is during the dry season, from April to October, for sunny weather, ideal for beaches and outdoor activities, with May, June, September, and October offering a great balance of good weather, fewer crowds, and lower prices.