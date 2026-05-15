World Whisky Day: 5 New Indian Single Malts To Sip On Now

Madhuca: The Heritage Editions |

Indian single malt and whisky lovers have a lot to look forward to with newcomers that are fusing regional terroir, local barley, and masterful cask ageing to rival global icons. With the category growing rapidly, rising consumer sophistication and appreciation for craftsmanship are driving demand for premium homegrown whiskies. These five new Indian single malts are a case in point.

Madhuca: The Heritage Editions

Crazy Cock Indian Single Malt Whisky has introduced whisky expressions finished in Mahura casks, Madhuca: The Heritage Editions. Distilled and produced by Maharashtra-based South Seas Distilleries, the Mahura cask finish results in a smooth, aromatic and contemporary whisky. There are three expressions in this new range—Madhuca I, Madhuca II and Madhuca III—available at select five-star hotels, premium clubs, duty-free stores and top retailers across Mumbai, Gurgaon, Bengaluru and Goa.

Indri Rudhira

Indri Single Malt Whisky has collaborated with The Dram Club, one of India’s leading whisky communities, to launch Indri Rudhira—a single malt matured in Pineau des Charentes casks. The limited-edition lightly peated whisky comes in 252 individually numbered bottles, bringing together smoke, fruit and oak in harmony. It is available in Bengaluru.

Godawan Triple Cask

A travel retail exclusive, Godawan Triple Cask is now Mumbai and Delhi Duty-Free alongside Dubai and Bengaluru Duty-Free. This single malt is matured in ex-bourbon casks and finished in a rare combination of PX sherry, virgin oak, and cherry wood casks.

GianChand Adambaraa

Jammu-based DeVANS Modern Breweries introduced GianChand Adambaraa, an unpeated single malt expression under the GianChand umbrella. The whisky is matured in ex-bourbon casks, offering a refined and elegant whisky experience.

Amrut Zarf

India’s single malt pioneers, Amrut Distilleries, collaborated with Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center, to introduce an exclusive single malt for the hotel’s Indian fine-dining restaurant, Zarf. This whisky also marks Amrut’s 50th single malt release.