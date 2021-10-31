World Vegan Day 2021: These Indian foods are in itself vegan and we're here for it!

Vegan diet has become very popular these days, especially since the onset of COVID-19 pandemic. The pandemic actually made everyone concentrate on their diet, many cutting down their meat intake following a rigorous cooking mania at home which they were subjected to. With an increasing number of people becoming aware of health, environment, and plant-based diets, vegan food is gaining traction.

This is why, to celebrate vegan food and the concept of veganism, World Vegan Day is observed on November 1, every year. Vegan food reduces the risks of many diseases and provides you with healthier alternatives to satiate your cravings.

It is said that a vegan diet is beneficial in keeping diseases like heart diseases, certain cancers, type two diabetes, arthritis and lung and kidney diseases at bay. Since a vegan diet is mainly plant-based, it is high in fiber and low in cholesterol. On World Vegan Day, vegan groups and practitioners organise workshops to highlight the importance of animal rights.

Meanwhile, there are certain Indian foods which are in itself vegan! Who would have thought, right? But over the years we have been secretly eating these 'superfoods' over the years and did not they were categorized as vegan.

1. Dal Chawal:

This soul food can never disappoint us. Dal is the one dish that most regions in India cooks almost every day. Dal Chawal is the ultimate comfort food. And maybe go-to weeknight meal for many! Each region, each community might make it differently, but cooking lentils in a curry or soup is definitely one dish you’ll find is a staple dish, consistent across the regions. In many Indian households, dal is served with every meal, along with rice and roti, and paired with different cooked vegetables, or dry meat dishes.

2. Dosas, Idlis:

Our favourite breakfast! Be it pipping hot Idlis with sambar and coconut chutney, or potato vegetable mix filled dosas, these dishes can never disappoint us. Made from fermented rice and dal (lentils), masala dosa is a super-thin, crispy, savory pancake wrapped around a mix of curried potatoes, onions and spices. It's popular mainly in South India, but devoured across the country and beyond!

3. Chaat:



We could endlessly debate over which of the world’s cuisines offers the most magnificent meals. The French, the Italians, the Vietnamese, and many other cultures can all lay strong claims to this honor. But there’s no doubt—none whatsoever—about who has the best snacks. It’s Indian cuisine, hands down. The Hindi word for snack is chaat, and Indian “chaat houses” are everywhere—not just in India but in virtually every city with a good-sized Indian community. From bhel puri to pani puri to sabudana vada, there are a handful of options which are vegan but also need no substitute in order to taste good.





4. Chole Bhature/Kulche:

A guaranteed crowd-pleasing vegan Indian food item, chole is enjoyed by people of all ages. This chickpea-based curry not only tastes good but is also packed with lots of healthy ingredients. The spicy, mouthwatering dish is accompanied by puris or bhatura or Kulchas.

5. Veg Biryani/ Pulao:

The first dish on this list is for all the rice lovers out there! No matter where you are traveling in India, you're never far away from a sumptuous plate of vegetable biryani or pulao. Includes rice, spices and tons of vegetables which are completely vegan, with no dairy products included.

6. Rajma Chawal:

Rajma is a popular vegan Indian dish made of red kidney beans cooked with many Indian whole spices in a thick gravy. It’s usually served with roti and steaming hot rice. Even though the kidney bean is not of Indian origin, it’s still an integral part of the typical diet in Northern India.

