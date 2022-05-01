World Tuna Day 2022: History, significance and all you need to know

On May 2 every year, World Tuna Day is celebrated to spread awareness among people about Tuna fish regarding sustainable fishing practices and how they have become endangered species due to the high demand for their meat. The day was established by United Nations in 2016 by the UN General Assembly to preserve the Tuna fish.

Tuna is a significant source of food for humans as the fish has several rich qualities such as Omega 3, Vitamin B12, proteins and other minerals. Also, it is economically important to both developed and developing countries. Owing to the growing concerns of COVID-19 in the world, the UN is going to organise a virtual conference and exhibition to observe this day.

Approximately 40 tuna and tuna-like species occur in the Atlantic, Indian, Pacific Ocean and the Mediterranean Sea. Such type of remarkable fish can jump high out of the water, they are warm-blooded. For the protection from sharks, they also team up with the Dolphins.

History of World Tune Day:

In the year 2016, the General Assembly of the UN declared May 2 as World Tuna Day to spread awareness among people regarding the importance of conserving Tuna fish. In the past few years, the population of Tuna fish has declined by more than 97 per cent due to overfishing and Illegal fishing. So to save Tuna from getting extinct, the UN announced the special day and appeal to people to conserve Tuna.

Significance of World Tuna Day:

Tuna is mainly procured for two things namely traditional canned Tuna and Sashimi/Sushi. World Wildlife Fund (WWF), environmental groups have now warned the fisheries and Tuna now falls under endangered species. This day aims at spreading awareness about the overfishing of Tuna and the importance of maintaining the ecosystem and the food chain.

Published on: Sunday, May 01, 2022, 12:10 PM IST