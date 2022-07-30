World Tiger Day Special: Four must-watch movies on the big cat

A still from Two Brothers |

Life of Pi

How can a mention of tigers be complete without Life of Pi. It revolves around Pondicherry-based Patels who have decided to move to Canada. In India, they have a small zoo and have decided to take a few animals with them. During their journey, they get caught in a storm, which sinks the ship. Pi, Patels’ son, and the tiger, Richard, are the survivors of the wreck. Both find themselves sharing a small boat and trying to survive till they reach land or find help. The movie is an epic adventure saga and a must-watch for the performances and visual effects.

The Tiger: An Old Hunter’s Tale

Set in 1925, in Japanese-occupied Korea, the movie tells the tale of Chun Man-duk, a revered hunter. He lives with his teenage son, Seok, in a hut near Mount Jirisan. However, a tragic accident forces him to give up hunting and find peace and solace in being a herbalist in his cherished mountain. However, he is forced back to hunt the Mountain Lord, an enormous one-eyed tiger that Man-duk had saved as a cub, after his son’s death. The movie shows an unlikely bond that the man and animal strike through their encounters only to reach a tragic end. After Two Brothers, this is another tear-jerker.

A Tiger Walks

The movie starts with Raja, a mistreated Bengal tiger, jumping off a travelling circus train. He finds himself in a small town of Scotia where he hides in the weeds. The townsfolk panic on his arrival and want him killed. The only person who wants to save him is the sheriff’s daughter, Julie Williams. She want to send Raja to a zoo where he would be looked after. She starts a fundraiser and campaign with the slogan ‘save the tiger’. But, the challenge lies in finding Raja first before the National Guard, who have been asked to shoot the tiger on sight.

Two Brothers

This is one of the most emotional and heartwarming movies on tigers. It starts with two cubs playing with their mum when they are attacked by the hunters. In a bid to survive they run away but are separated from each other. Both find themselves at the mercy of the humans and have different kinds of encounters. Years later, they reunite, however, are made to fight against each other and become enemies. The movie will leave you in tears. We ain’t giving spoilers but the climax will surely melt your heart. Keep a tissue box handy.