World Thinking Day 2024: 5 Philosophical Concepts To Become A Soldier Of Humanity

FPJ

World Thinking Day is an annual festival of the 'Scout and Guide Organizations' across the world to become true soldiers of humanity. On the birthday of the founder of the scouting initiative, Lord Baden Powell, the key purpose of the day revolves around the idea of supporting sisters and brothers in different countries. A call for change and a progressive temperament for raising voices and contributing to society are the main reasons behind the celebration.

However, February 20 is a day to boost humanitarian concerns on major global challenges, you can take a glance at the vast sea of philosophical ideas to support humble endeavours.

These concepts are not heavy and dark, but something bright and light to ease your life!

Wu-Wei

The 'Wu-Wei' is known as the Chinese concept of 'non-action'. It allows you to take a pause and walk slowly. You don't need to rush or run behind the chaos because the most beautiful things happen without any unnecessary external force.

Don't be lazy, but also don't get shoved into a meaningless rat-race because it can just lessen the impact of your journey.

Moral-Relativism

While the concept of moral relativism can encourage you to become more humane without making judgments,. This dogma believes that there is nothing like a 'complete truth' or'moral scale' because everyone has their own version of reality.

While moral policing and critical judgmental views can boost hate, understanding moral relativism can guard different opinions and faiths without a paradox.

Introspection

Introspection is a way to sneak a peek into the beliefs and actions of oneself to gain a better understanding of personal opinions.

Wars and contradictions are a result of a lack of understanding, while examining the patterns of thought can solve many things.

Categorical Imperative

The categorical imperative philosophy is a concept that links personal actions on a universal scale. According to this, actions are derived from the requirements of time and not a particular rule. People work as per their categorical needs.

Thus, a fixed scale of morality can cause injustice, while the background is more responsible for the steps.

Existentialism

Concerns for a social cause have their particular value, but the 'existence of your own' requires a separate space. A place to decipher and decode the entangled webs of thought, crisis, purpose, and the meaning of being.

Existentialism is a way to define the value of 'self' and grow as a dynamic person.

On 'World Thinking Day', resolve to remain calm and decode your thoughtful patterns to become a real empath and a better person.