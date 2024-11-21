World Television Day 2024: History, Significance, Theme And All You Need To Know

World Television Day 2024 | FPJ

World Television Day is observed every year on November 21 to emphasize the importance of television as a significant communication tool and its influence on global awareness, decision-making, and education. It also serves as a reminder of how television can tackle important topics like conflicts, peace, and social development.



History of World Television Day

World Television Day was created by the United Nations in 1996 after the inaugural World Television Forum acknowledged the increasing impact of television on society. The UN proclaimed this day to highlight its significance as a means of communication and worldwide connection.

History of Television In India



Television made its debut in India in 1959, starting off by airing educational content. In 1982, the advancement of color television and satellite connections made TV more accessible to the public, setting the stage for the wide range of media options available today.

“No matter how different we are, television brings us together. Celebrate World TV Day with Tata Play and find your common ground.#worldtvday pic.twitter.com/Es265SKKCV — Tata Play (@TataPlayin) November 21, 2024

Significance of World Television Day



This day recognizes television as a symbol of globalization and a strong influence in molding public opinion. It unites media experts to examine how television can promote peace, education, and positive societal transformation. It also underscores the importance of high-quality content in a time when unreliable information is prevalent on social media.



Theme for World Television Day 2024



The theme for World Television Day in 2024 is "Accessibility", with an emphasis on creating inclusive television content that supports education, social change, and global connections.

How To Celebrate World Television Day In 2024?

Watch educational TV shows: Make sure to watch programs on television that discuss significant global matters, cultural variety, and educational material.

Back local and independent television content: Find and back local and independent TV productions that enhance cultural diversity and innovation.

Get involved in Media Literacy: Support media literacy by learning and teaching others about the importance of critical thinking while watching TV shows.

Talk about Social Problems: Utilize television as a medium for talking about and tackling social, environmental, and political problems that impact your community and the globe.

Connect Internationally: Encourage international TV networks to promote cultural exchange by sharing content that highlights diverse traditions and perspectives.

Champion for Quality Programming: Support television shows that prioritize quality, ethics, and responsible journalism.