World Sauntering Day 2026: Ayurveda's Tips for Healthy, Relaxed Walking

Have you ever considered that slow walking or sauntering might actually be good for your health? Most people haven’t. But taking a stroll is a simple way to stay fit and relaxed. World Sauntering Day, celebrated on June 19, highlights how strolling can benefit both your body and mind. In this article, we’ll explore why slow walking matters, share Ayurvedic tips for making the most of it, and introduce some Patanjali products that can support your healthy routine.

Importance of Slow Walking or Sauntering

In Ayurveda, sauntering is a powerful way to balance both body and mind. Because it doesn’t leave you feeling tired, it is especially helpful for calming the Pitta Dosha, which is linked to your nervous system and movement.

A major benefit of walking slowly is that it helps calm your mind and lowers stress and anxiety. Slow walking after meals boosts the digestive fire, which, in turn, arouses saliva and thus helps digest food better.

Since you don’t use force while walking, it lightly boosts circulation, oils the joints, and promotes heart rate, helping keep the heart healthy. It also doesn’t burn you out.

You can include tips from Ayurveda to slow walking or sauntering to stay healthy. Also, know the Patanjali products that help you boost this healthy exercise option.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Boost Sauntering

According to Dosha: Modify the slow walking as per your Dosha for benefits. Someone with Vata Dosha should opt for walking in nature, such as in parks or on wooded trails. For the Kapha dosha, slow walking boosts their energy levels. It removes any heaviness. A Pitta Dosha should slow walk to cool internally. Early morning walk in fresh air and low sunlight maintains their health.

Pre- and Post-walk Preparation: Massage the body, esp. joints and feet, before a bath for good circulation and for the joints, feet and muscles to stay sprightly. Before and after the walk, have warm water, including herbal teas, for hydration and healthy digestive fires. Go for a walk before having breakfast or after lunch and dinner for digestion. Also, wearing comfortable clothes and walking shoes helps the body breathe and keeps your feet fit. Pranayama helps in dosha balancing while keeping your breathing steady.

Herbs: Include ashwagandha since it benefits the energy levels and lowers stress and anxiety. Bramhi is known to provide mental lucidity and focus. Dashamoola deals with inflammation and boosts joint health. Shallaki is an anti-inflammatory herb perfect for joint comfort and treating cartilage decline. Guggulu removes toxins, lowers difficulty in the joints, and boosts local circulation.

Patanjali offers many products using tenets of Ayurveda to help stay healthy with sauntering. Divya Mahanarayan Taila (100 ml) has Ayurvedic ingredients like ashwagandha, gokshura, sesame oil, jatamansi, and manjistha. It offers nourishment and relief to the joints, muscles, and nerves. It lowers pain and stiffness while improving mobility.

Choose Patanjali Ashvashila (11 gms) to increase stamina and energy levels while lowering stress and anxiety. It also boosts the immune system and improves joint and muscle health. It is great to boost vitality. It has ashwagandha and shilajit.

For breakfast or even lunch, include Patanjali Roasted Dalia (500 g) to make sweet or savoury dishes, as it is easy to digest, high in dietary fibre, and is a good source of protein, iron, magnesium and phosphorus.

Patanjali Moosli Pak (200 gms) is a nourishing tonic that restores physical stamina and boosts metabolism while nourishing the mind and body. It manages low libido, fatigue, stress, anxiety, and low immunity. It has Ayurvedic ingredients, such as safed moosli, peepal, marich, cinnamon, shatavar, gokhru, harad, clove, and ghee.

Celebrate World Sauntering Day on June 19 by including slow walking to stay healthy. Add Ayurveda and Patanjali products to boost this mission.