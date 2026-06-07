World Poha Day: What Makes Nagpur's Tarri Poha Special? Maharashtra's Chef Vishnu Manohar Prepares 3,000 Kg Batch; Eyes World Record

World Poha Day |

World Poha Day, also known as Vishwa Poha Diwas, is celebrated every year on June 7. The significant day honours one of India's most loved breakfast dishes. This year, Maharashtra's chef Vishnu Manohar in Nagpur showcased how a simple local recipe can bring communities together while drawing attention to regional food traditions and culinary excellence. A renowned chef prepared a massive 3,000 kilograms of Tarri Poha in Nagpur on the occasion of World Poha Day, with the aim of setting a new world record. The event attracted food lovers, residents, and visitors eager to witness the grand preparation of the iconic Nagpuri delicacy.

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Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000 kg Tarri Poha for world record

Hosted at Vishnuji Ki Rasoi on Central Bazar Road in Bajaj Nagar, on the occasion of World Poha Day, which is observed this year on Sunday, June 7, chef Vishnu Manohar prepared 3,000 kg of Tarri Poha. Tarri Poha is a unique variation of the traditional poha that is especially popular in Nagpur and the surrounding regions of Vidarbha.

Unlike regular poha, which is typically served with onions, peanuts, and spices, Tarri Poha is topped with a spicy, flavourful curry known as "tarri." This curry is usually made using black gram, chickpeas, or a spicy gram-based gravy, giving the dish its distinctive taste and appearance. After the record attempt was finished, the newly made Tarri Poha was given out for free to the public from 6:30 am to 9:30 am. Guests were also provided with free hot tea during the festivities.

What's special about Nagpur's Tarri Poha?

Nagpur's Tarri Poha is an iconic breakfast and street food. The combination of soft flattened rice and the hot, tangy tarri creates a rich blend of flavours that has made the dish a staple breakfast choice in Nagpur for decades. It is often garnished with sev, chopped onions, coriander leaves, and a squeeze of lemon, enhancing both its texture and taste.

Tarri Poha | Canva

Nagpur's poha is our pride, says Manohar

ANI shared a video of chef Vishnu Manohar, who was seen preparing poha in a giant custom utensil with massive quantities of ingredients and a large support team, and wrote, "Nagpur, Maharashtra: Chef Vishnu Manohar prepares 3,000 kg Tarri Poha on World Poha Day."

Manohar told ANI that the initiative was intended to highlight the cultural significance of Tarri Poha and its culinary identity in Nagpur.

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"The purpose is to show the world that Nagpur’s poha is our pride — the staple food of central India. Anyone visiting Nagpur must try Tarri Poha, a speciality many don’t know about. The tarri, made with desi chickpeas rich in protein, makes it unique."