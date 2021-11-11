World Pneumonia Day 2021: Significance, Symptoms and Treatment

World Pneumonia Day is observed globally on 12th November every year aiming to highlight the fact that pneumonia remains the world’s leading killer of adults and children – claiming the lives of 2.5 million in 2019, including 672,000 children. Boosting efforts to fight pneumonia could avert nearly nine million child deaths from pneumonia and other major diseases by 2030. The day is celebrated to raise awareness, promote prevention and treatment and produce action to combat the disease. The day was first celebrated in the year 2009.

What Are the Symptoms of Pneumonia?

According to lung.org, Pneumonia symptoms can vary from so mild you barely notice them, to so severe that hospitalization is required. How your body responds to pneumonia depends on the type germ causing the infection, your age, and your overall health.

The signs and symptoms of pneumonia may include:

Cough, which may produce greenish, yellow or even bloody mucus

Fever, sweating and shaking chills

Shortness of breath

Rapid, shallow breathing

Sharp or stabbing chest pain that gets worse when you breathe deeply or cough

Loss of appetite, low energy, and fatigue

Nausea and vomiting, especially in small children

Confusion, especially in older people

What are the Treatments of Pneumonia?

According to Mayoclinic.org, treatment for pneumonia involves curing the infection and preventing complications. Most symptoms ease in a few days or weeks, the feeling of tiredness can persist for a month or more.

Specific treatments depend on the type and severity of your pneumonia, your age and your overall health. The options include:

Antibiotics. These medicines are used to treat bacterial pneumonia. It may take time to identify the type of bacteria causing your pneumonia and to choose the best antibiotic to treat it. If your symptoms don't improve, your doctor may recommend a different antibiotic.

Cough medicine. This medicine may be used to calm your cough so that you can rest. Because coughing helps loosen and move fluid from your lungs, it's a good idea not to eliminate your cough completely. In addition, you should know that very few studies have looked at whether over-the-counter cough medicines lessen coughing caused by pneumonia. If you want to try a cough suppressant, use the lowest dose that helps you rest.

Fever reducers/pain relievers. You may take these as needed for fever and discomfort. These include drugs such as aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.

Hospitalization

According to Mayoclinic.org, You may need to be hospitalized if:

You are older than age 65

You are confused about time, people or places

Your kidney function has declined

Your systolic blood pressure is below 90 millimeters of mercury (mm Hg) or your diastolic blood pressure is 60 mm Hg or below

Your breathing is rapid (30 breaths or more a minute)

You need breathing assistance

Your temperature is below normal

Your heart rate is below 50 or above 100

Published on: Thursday, November 11, 2021, 02:53 PM IST