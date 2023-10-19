World Osteoporosis Day 2023: Date, History, Theme, Significance, Celebrations And Important Facts | FPJ

Osteoporosis is a disease which cause the weakening of the bones which makes may cause them to break or prone to fractures. It makes people dependent due to pain in joints and disability. It affects millions of people across the globe mainly elderly people and especially women.

World Osteoporosis Day is observed on October 20 each year by the International Osteoporosis Foundation (IOF) to create awareness about bone health and to fight osteoporosis globally. The day aims to raise awareness of the prevention, diagnosis, and treatment of osteoporosis and related musculoskeletal diseases.

History

World Osteoporosis Day was initiated by the United Kingdom’s National Osteoporosis Society on October 20, 1996, and was supported by the European Commission. Since then, the day has been celebrated by the International Osteoporosis Foundation to create awareness about osteoporosis. In 1998 and 1999, the World Health Organization co-sponsored World Osteoporosis Day. The day launches a year-long campaign to raise awareness about osteoporosis and bone diseases.

Theme & Significance

This year's theme is 'Build Better Bones' to make people care for their bone health by engaging in activities such as eating a nutritious bone-strengthening diet and taking the required amount of Vitamin D, not smoking or consuming alcohol, and regular muscle-strengthening exercise. Knowing about symptoms of the disease and going for diagnosis and early treatment if required.

Celebrations

World Osteoporosis Day is celebrated by various organizations, groups, and individuals by raising awareness through online or in-person events. These activities include public information sessions, charity runs, cooking events, and exercise classes. Additionally, educational materials like posters and brochures are distributed, and personal stories are shared on social media. People participate by signing the IOF Global Patient Charter, taking quizzes on the World Osteoporosis Day website, seeking guidance from the Build Better Bones platform, and donating to osteoporosis-related charities.

Important Facts About Osteoporosis

Osteoporosis causes more than 8.9 million fractures which accounts for an osteoporotic fracture every 3 seconds.

1 in 3 women and 1 in 5 men aged over 50 will experience osteoporotic fractures globally.

Osteoporosis has a higher mortality rate than breast and prostate cancer.

Osteoporosis is mostly underdiagnosed and underrated leading to only 20% of fracture patients getting proper care.

Osteoporosis can be managed through lifestyle modifications, medication, and fracture prevention services.

The global healthcare system spends approximately USD 19 billion annually on osteoporosis, a cost that is anticipated to increase due to the aging population.

