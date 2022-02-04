World Nutella Day 2022: Fun facts, history behind the delicious spread

There is no such thing as ‘too much Nutella’ and we can’t agree more. Nutella is something that goes well with anything – from bread to waffles and from ice creams to pies, even on ‘rotis’ (No! we are not judging anyone). Dipping a spoon in a Nutella jar and scooping out that blob of chocolate is a heavenly pleasure. There is no dearth of restaurants and cafes in Mumbai to gorge on some amazing Nutella dishes.

Why do we celebrate World Nutella Day?

American blogger Sara Rosso first came up with the concept of World Nutella Day on 5th February, 2007 to express her love for the delicious spread. Every year, on this day, Nutella lovers share recipes and photos of their Nutella creations and express their love of the spread.

Each year, Ferrero picks a different Nutella fan to lead the day’s celebration as Chief Nutella Ambassador. You can sign up for an opportunity to be chosen as Ambassador at the website nutelladay.com.

Fun facts about Nutella

The brand is owned by Ferrero Group, the same company that makes Ferrero Rocher and Kinder Chocolates. Nutella was invented by the company founder’s son in 1966. Inspiration for the delicious spread dates back to the 1800s when cocoa was in short supply in Italy's Piedmont area. Hence the cooks added ground hazelnuts to extend the supply. People loved the blend, and the rest, as they say is history! In 2005, nearly 28,000 Nutella lovers took part in the world’s largest continental breakfast in Germany. In 2017, the first ever Nutella Cafe was opened on the Magnificent Mile in Chicago, Illinois. There exists a dedicated website for World Nutella Day. You can check it out at nutelladay.com. There are around 97 hazelnuts in each jar. Fans of the product are specially impressed by the shape and the wide-opening of the jar. The opening makes it easy to scoop out the delicious spread.

Captions for Instagram

Keep calm and eat Nutella.

Feed me, Nutella.

My mind says Victoria’s Secret, but my heart says Nutella.

You can’t make everyone happy — you’re not a jar of Nutella.

To do list: Buy Nutella. Find spoon. Eat.

Happiness is the first smear out of a Nutella jar.

Money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy Nutella, and that is basically the same thing.

People are always disappointing. Thank God I have Nutella.

My kryptonite.

Naps, Netflix, and Nutella.

All you need is love, but a little bit of Nutella doesn’t hurt.

I love you as much as I love Nutella.

We go together like Nutella and spoons.

The reason I buy bread.

Home is where the Nutella is.

Nutella is my boyfriend.

Published on: Friday, February 04, 2022, 02:23 PM IST