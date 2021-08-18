World is ever-changing and COVID-19 pandemic has hastened the pace of transition

Advertisement

You might have heard people saying that the world is ever changing and people’s attitude towards things change with time. Younger generation is always ready to experiment and ready to take risks. COVID-19 pandemic has just made the transition faster.

No one would have imagined before March 2020 that world travel would come to a screeching halt and that air travel and transport sector would face such a massive setback. No one would have imagined being stuck at home for months and this led to increased usage of online networks, services and entertainment options.

But, with every trouble, comes an opportunity. Food delivery segment witnessed a surge in demand and restaurants had to adapt in order to stay in business. The pharmaceutical industry, healthcare and supplements segment witnessed a strong demand after COVID-19. Many fitness instructors have started offering their services online. Technology companies registered strong growth and their stock valuations have surged during the pandemic. Companies like Apple have launched Fitness Plus subscription service.

Online Entertainment Segment Registers Growth

Entertainment options have witnessed a strong growth with online streaming platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, HULU, YouTube and Spotify registering growth in revenue. Another industry that has witnessed growth during the pandemic is online casino and igaming industry. In India, the number of users on these platforms has been rising fast. Better user experience, faster internet access and support from these platforms, has made it much easier for gamers to try their luck online. Many of these platforms offer casino bonus and gamers should check what works the best for them. With detailed reviews about games, features, deposit and withdrawal options, it is easy to make a decision about the best suitable platform that offers support.

Online video and services have seen a strong growth in India also due to better 4G penetration and lower prices for data. For 4G data, India offers the best prices across the world. This has led to higher usage for mobile data and online services have witnessed a surge in the recent quarters.

Work from Home is Here to Stay

People started working from home. Senior management in the companies started thinking differently about remote work. Recently, many jobs posted on popular job portals mention that the interview would be conducted remotely. We are living in a very different world. In terms of corporate culture, it won’t be wrong to say that the world before COVID-19 pandemic and after is much different.

Big companies like Apple have mentioned in their recent earnings call that a high percentage of staff may not return to office and will continue working remotely. Companies will save a lot of money and staff will save time and money in commuting to work. Remote working also enables employees to work from the comfort of their home and in some cases, this improves their efficiency. There are some drawbacks of remote work as well but as we know, everything has its positive and negative aspects.

Younger Generation and Online Investing

Indian banking and financial services sector has been changing fast and making payments and investing online has never been so easy. Younger generation is fast to embrace the change and internet banking, investing, online insurance services and other financial services have seen increased interest in the recent years. Youngsters are shifting to online brokerages like SAMCO, Zerodha and Angel Broking for making investments in stocks.

We are surely living in a world that is changing fast with the help of technology and fast data. While for some people internet is all about entertainment and keeping in touch with their friends, for many people it has open up new avenues for growth and earning money. Businesses and government services have moved online and we can expect many more positive changes in the years to come.

Published on: Wednesday,August 18, 2021, 02:21 PM IST