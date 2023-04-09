World Homeopathy Day 2023: All you need to know about the alternative medicine

Every year on April 10, people around the world celebrate World Homeopathy Day. This day aims to recognise the significance of homoeopathy and its contributions to conventional medicine.

The day is also celebrated to commemorate the birthday of Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homoeopathy.

Homeopathy comes from ‘homeo’ and ‘pathos,’ Greek words. Homeo means similar, and pathos means suffering or disease. It is accepted as a system of gentle, holistic healing.

In India, homoeopathy is one of the most popular medical systems; in fact, it is a close second among the AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) services.

What is homeopathy?

Homoeopathy is based on the law of similars, which Hahnemann discovered after his famous Cinchona bark experiment. As per this law, a sick person can be cured by a substance that can produce similar symptoms, to those of his disease, in a healthy human being.

Homeopathic medicines are prepared and used in a highly diluted form. They are further activated by potentisation, which involves basically inducing friction manually at the molecular level of the substance, evoking its therapeutic effects. The homeopathic literature says that the adverse effects of the larger doses of the substance can be avoided due to this high dilution.

Significance

Homeopathy is used to treat a variety of diseases, for example, allergies, migraines, depression, chronic fatigue syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, irritable bowel syndrome, and premenstrual syndrome.

Theme

The 2023 World Homeopathy Day theme is Homoeoparivar—Sarvajan Swasthya, 'One Health, One Family,' which focuses on the use of homoeopathy to treat various mental health conditions, including anxiety, depression etc. The theme emphasizes the significance of taking a holistic approach to mental health, which involves addressing both the symptoms and the root causes of mental illness.

History

The first World Homoeopathy Day was observed on April 10th, 2005, in honour of the birth anniversary of Samuel Hahnemann, who is considered the founder of homoeopathy.