World Homeopathy Day 2022: Health benefits you ought to know

The World Homeopathy Day is celebrated each year on April 10 to pay tribute to homeopathy and its contribution to the world of medicine.

The day is observed on the occasion of the birth anniversary of German physician Dr Christian Friedrich Samuel Hahnemann, the founder of homeopathy. He was born on April 10, 1755. He was an acclaimed scientist, great scholar, and linguist. He discovered the way to heal through the use of Homeopathy. He died on July 2, 1843.

Here are a few benefits of Homeopathic Treatment

Reduces anxiety and depression

Homeopathy can heal a patient who suffers from anxiety and depression but if the patient turns violent, the patient will have to seek the help of a psychiatrist.

Treat Allergies and Asthma

Homeopathy focuses on the cause behind the development of asthma in every patient and prescribes long term medicines around it.

Treats Chronic Diseases

Acute diseases are short termed, however they may have chronic roots. Mental or emotional trauma generally are root causes of most chronic diseases. Homeopathy dives deep into a person's past to understand the relationship between past traumas and present symptoms. Medicines are prescribed according to the unique chronic illness root of the patient. Homeopathy has a great response rate for the treatment of chronic illness however, it may not be able to cure some kinds of chronic illnesses and may refer a patient to seek help from allopathy too.

Helps you reduce weight

Homeopathy takes into account the fat zones in a person's body, along with their dietary preferences, digestive process and emotional stability before providing medicines which can help them lose weight.

Improves Body Resistance and Immunity:

Homeopathy's approach to improving a body's immunity is to identify elements which come in contact with the body in large quantities and cause the body to react strongly and display symptoms of distress. A homeopathic practitioner then prescribes medicines which release the same elements in trace amounts inside the body at regular intervals allowing the body to build disease-fighting antibodies which then improves the body's tolerance towards the disease.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 09, 2022, 03:34 PM IST