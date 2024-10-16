World Food Day 2024: Date, Theme, History And Significance

World Food Day 2024 | Canva

Every year, October 16 is observed as World Food Day to raise awareness about food security and encourage action against hunger and malnutrition around the world.

The day highlights the significant importance of sustainable farming and food systems to ensure that everyone has access to safe and healthy food. Having enough good food and clean water is a basic human right, but many people still struggle to get the nutrition they need.

World Food Day is an essential opportunity to talk about why it's vital for everyone to have access to proper food. It also focuses on food safety and the need to fight against hunger.

World Food Day 2024 Date

World Food Day is annually observed on October 16. This year, it falls on Wednesday, October 16, 2024.

World Food Day 2024 Theme

The theme for World Food Day is 'Right to food for a better life and better future.' 'Food' is defined as diversity, nutrition, affordability, safety and accessibility, as per the Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO).

This World Food Day, let’s remember that access to nutritious food is a right, not a privilege. Let's work together for a future where everyone enjoys the right to healthy foods for a better life and a better tomorrow. #WorldFoodDay pic.twitter.com/y1arnNDbAv — Ministry of Health (@MoHFW_INDIA) October 16, 2024

World Food Day 2024 History

During the FAO Conference in 1979, the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) officially introduced World Food Day as a worldwide celebration. More than 150 nations joined in after that establishment, recognising World Food Day as an important day for international events.

Hunger affects 148 million children 🍽️under the age of 5. Malnutrition also stunts their growth📉& limits their potential. No child should have to go to bed hungry in a world of abundance👌.



Let’s take action to #EndChildHunger #WorldFoodDay

Learn more↙️https://t.co/7McYASltjl pic.twitter.com/Dbmlz5WUS6 — UN Philippines (@UNPhilippines) October 16, 2024

World Food Day 2024 Significance

World Food Day serves as a reminder that everyone has the right to enough safe food and nutritious meals. Many people around the world still struggle to access healthy meals, so this day encourages action to combat hunger and malnutrition. It also promotes sustainable practices in the food industry to promote our food supply for the future. World Food Day inspires individuals and communities to work together to ensure that everyone can enjoy good food and a healthy life.