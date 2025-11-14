 World Diabetes Day 2025: How This Disease Impacts Your Work Life
Observed on November 14, Simple Ayurvedic tips help in dealing with the disease for your work, health, and more.

Sapna SarfareUpdated: Friday, November 14, 2025, 05:25 PM IST
Representational Image

Diseases can turn killers if you ignore the signs and don’t manage them properly. Diabetes is one such silent killer since you might not notice it coming into your life, and later can face long-term consequences and even death.

World Diabetes Day, observed on November 15, aims to raise awareness about diabetes. The 2025 theme focuses on 'Diabetes and well-being,' especially in the workplace. Learn more about diabetes, discover simple Ayurvedic tips for managing it at work, and explore Patanjali products that help.

Diabetes Drama

Diabetes is a long-term condition where the body cannot properly control blood sugar levels. This occurs when the body either fails to produce enough insulin or cannot utilize it effectively. As a result, extra sugar stays in the blood, which can harm nerves and blood vessels, leading to serious health issues like vision loss and kidney problems.

The diabetes types include the less common Type 1, the more common Type 2, and the gestational. There is a high prevalence of diabetes esp. Type 2 diabetes, in India, including many undiagnosed cases. We have around 77 million diabetics, esp. Type 2 version, and around 25 million prediabetic. 

Certain aspects of your job make diabetes worse. Long working hours, irregular shifts, sitting for long periods, stress, and limited access to healthy food can all contribute to higher risks.

Ayurveda refers to diabetes as Madhumeha, a metabolic issue caused by imbalances in the Doshas, particularly the Kapha Dosha, and impaired Agni. To ensure your workplace doesn’t push you towards diabetes or make it worse, follow simple Ayurvedic tips and take Patanjali products.

3 Ayurvedic Tips to Manage Diabetes at Work 

Food: Your diet, including what you take to the office, should include whole grains and millets high in fibre and low glycemic index, vegetables like leafy ones, bitter gourd, and drumstick, pulses rich in fibre and protein, and fruits with less sugar levels like Amla, and citrus fruits. Avoid anything fried, heavy, sweet, salty, refined carbs, and processed.

Herbs: Include Ayurvedic herbs like Fenugreek, Cinnamon, Aloe Vera, Ginger, Turmeric, Bitter Melon, Ginseng, Neem, Cumin, Black Pepper, Garlic, Sage, Jamun, Triphala, Tulsi, Giloy, Bael Leaves, and Amla. They lower blood sugar levels, and boost insulin sensitivity and digestion. 

Lifestyle: It is necessary to change their lifestyle to avoid or manage the disease. Include exercises like swimming, Yoga, and walking to boost insulin sensitivity. Sleep on time. Plan your snack time and meals. Take short breaks. Practise small desk exercises to stay fit. Stress management should be prominent. Avoid habits like drinking and smoking. 

Following simple Ayurvedic tips helps avoid or manage diabetes. Patanjali products will add to the care. Patanjali Nutrela Diabetic Care (400 Gms) is a scientifically designed low Glycemic Index (GI) dietary supplement. It is a blend of high fibre and protein, botanical extracts, and 20 micronutrients to control healthy blood glucose levels. The ingredients include Bitter Gourd, Giloy, Jamun Seed Powder, Fenugreek, Cinnamon Extract, and Rosemary.

You can also choose Patanjali Diabetic Care Liquid (500 Ml) with Ayurvedic ingredients like Bitter Gourd, Giloy, Jamun, Fenugreek, and Mulethi. It helps maintain blood sugar levels. Or opt for Patanjali Diabetic Care Atta (1 Kg). It has all the essential nutrients, good levels of dietary fibres and proteins, and low glycemic levels. The flours include Barley Flour, Gram Flour, Green Gram Flour, Lentil Flours, and Sorghum Flours.

Divya Madhunashini Vati Extra Power (94 Gms) handles and regulates blood sugar levels, boosts pancreatic health and metabolism, and gives immunity and strength. It contains ingredients like Giloy, Bitter Gourd, Bael Patra, Turmeric, Fenugreek, Neem, Ashwagandha, Amla, and Jamun.

On World Diabetes Day, observed on November 14, make a change in your life to manage or avoid diabetes with the help of Ayurveda and Patanjali. 

