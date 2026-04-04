World Class 2026: Indore’s Mixologist Karan Dhanelia Wins ‘Bartender Of The Year’ Title

Karan Dhanelia |

The modern bartender is no longer just a maker of drinks. They are a storyteller, researcher, and increasingly, a cultural archivist.

Today’s bartender works with local ecosystems as much as with spirits, drawing on indigenous ingredients, foraged botanicals, and hyper-seasonal produce. The result is a style of mixology that feels rooted yet globally fluent.

In the case of Karan Dhanelia, he also happens to be a bellwether of sorts.

The 12th edition of Diageo India’s World Class finals just reached an electrifying crescendo as this young bartender swept the coveted title to carry back home to Indore. The verdict was historic and defining.

"Winning World Class is a huge moment for me. I'm also glad that I can put Indore on the cocktail map of India. More than anything, the journey has pushed me to think differently about my craft, from the way I approach flavours to how I tell a story through a drink,” said Dhanelia, after his win.

This year, Nepal & Sri Lanka came into the fold, as well, totalling the number to over 800 entries. The finals saw the highest-ever representation of women in the Top 8 with three finalists. The air was crackling with energy as we witnessed the Speed Round unfold, that actually led up to the conclusive announcement.

A culinary standpoint

In only his second year competing at World Class, Karan Dhanelia of Atelier V was named Bartender of the Year 2026. He also won the Speed Round and the Singleton 12 Sensory Sessions Challenges. His composure was something that stood out, and the smile never left his face.

And, while a lot can be said about his calmness, his craft took precedence, as it should have. The standout cocktail he made included onion soda and spirulina syrup, which stood out for its originality and didn’t miss making a mark on the jury.

World Class Jury |

Karan Dhanelia had initially trained to be a chef. His perfectly balanced cocktails are testimony to this culinary approach. Only a few months ago, while on a trip to Indore, I recall the exchange we had on black garlic, which I was pursuing for a story. I was startled at the smoothness and shocking freshness of Geonbae, a Korean inspired drink at Atelier V, featuring a surprising blend of gin, black garlic, and yuzu that Karan had presented.

Originally from Bhopal, Karan had decided to be a chef when he was in 8th grade, inspired by his family trips and the food he was exposed to, during those travels. He realised he wanted to take up mixology as a profession while his two-month training in Goa. “One day, while passing by the hotel bar, I saw a bartender handling bottles with so much flair, wowing guests with his skills and personality, and I just knew I was naturally good at that. It felt like the perfect fit for me. And, that’s how I made the shift from the kitchen to the bar,” he shares.

It is no wonder that, at the regional finals of World Class, he created a food inspired, uniquely different cocktail. His Jowar ki Roti ka Kvass was delicious and smacked of surprise.

Karan will represent the region in the Global Finals of World Class in September, 2026.

The shift

World Class is a platform that brings together a new generation of bartenders who are pushing boundaries in technique and perspective. Over 24 hours of live competition, masterclasses, and jury-led conversations, the event this year offered a rare, behind-the-scenes look at how deeply the profession has transformed.

The competition was judged by an international panel of renowned bartenders and World Class alumni, including David Rios, Tim Philips, Konstantinos Mourloukos and Jenna Ba, alongside restaurateur-bartender duo Yangdup Lama and Minakshi Singh.

Equally significant is the intellectualisation of the craft. The philosophy as much as flavour. Why a drink exists and not just how it’s made.

This year also brought a sharper emphasis on experimenting. Whisky as a cocktail base, pushed bartenders to move past familiar formats and explore complexity in flavour. Hyper local ingredients took centre-stage.

SAGRV

“The world of citrus itself is so varied. Look at how a grapefruit is different from lime. I just discovered the fragrant Gondhoraj lime from Bengal and am already thinking of making a sweet pickle with it. So different from the tart Rangpur lime,” shared Jenna Ba, international bartending expert, who is known for her ingredient-led cocktails, in between the sessions she was judging.

What the win means

Winning World Class often marks a pivotal shift. It opens doors to visibility, opportunity, and an international network. For many past winners, including Hemant Pathak and Jeet Rana, the impact extends far beyond the competition, evolving into global careers.

“To see this year’s winner emerge from a city like Indore is so incredibly exciting. The composure that Karan displayed throughout the competition was commendable, and I'm sure he will represent our country very well at the World Class Global Finals,” summed up Anchal Kaushal, Vice President, Customer Marketing, Diageo India.

As the final showcase crowns the region’s best, one thing is clear: the bartender of today is part artist and part anthropologist. And, with that, India steps confidently onto the global stage; its bars no longer following trends, but setting them.