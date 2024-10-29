 World Ayurveda Day 2024: 5 Ayurvedic Remedies To Protect Your Health This Diwali; Know Hacks For Sore Throat, Eye Irritation And Skin Damage
World Ayurveda Day 2024: 5 Ayurvedic Remedies To Protect Your Health This Diwali; Know Hacks For Sore Throat, Eye Irritation And Skin Damage

The day, observed on Dhanteras is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, who is considered the god of medicine and health in Ayurveda

World Ayurveda Day is celebrated to raise global awareness about Ayurveda, an ancient system of holistic medicine originating from India, and to promote its blend with modern medical practices.

The day, observed on Dhanteras is dedicated to Lord Dhanvantari, who is considered the god of medicine and health in Ayurveda. It aims to highlight Ayurveda's potential in preventive and holistic health, especially focusing on preventive care, mental wellness, and sustainable practices. This year World Ayurveda Day is being celebrated on October 29.

Diwali is popularly celebrated all around India. But given the current AQI levels, the pollution can affect your health, both internally and externally. The ancient methods of Ayurveda, the remedies can help minimise the effect of pollution on your body. Let's know how.

Naturally purify air at your home

Burning herbs like guggul, camphor, and neem leaves cleanses interior air, according to Ayurveda. Because of their antibacterial qualities, these plants help purify the air and decrease allergies.

Improve respiratory health

Black pepper and turmeric drink: Taking a daily dosage of warm turmeric milk with a dash of black pepper will help strengthen your immune system. Black pepper and turmeric's anti-inflammatory and antioxidant qualities complement each other to improve respiratory health and absorption.

Inhaling an ayurvedic conconction

Ajwain (carom seeds), tulsi (holy basil), or eucalyptus oil-infused steam can be inhaled to help clear nasal passages and reduce congestion. This Ayurvedic method works especially well for people who are sensitive to pollution.

Use essential oils

Diffusing essential oils such as lavender, tea tree, and eucalyptus can help soothe respiratory tracts and reduce airborne infections. They are particularly helpful during periods of high pollution because of their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. You can also use these oils on your skin to reduce inflammation on skin cause by irritants present in the polluted air.

Triphala eye-wash

You can use triphala, a blend of three potent herbs, as an eye wash in the morning after steeping it in water overnight. It reduces the inflammation, dryness, and redness brought on by pollutants.

