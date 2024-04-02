World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Know About The Health Condition, Its Causes & More

Canva

Every year, the month of April is celebrated as World Autism Month, where people share their stories and make people understand and accept individuals with autism. April 2 is observed as World Autism Awareness Day, focusing on spreading awareness about Autism around the world.

Not every day is a good day for Joe with his autism, he doesn’t understand that things take time and his fear and anxiety take over, explaining patience to him at the moment is a big one.



We thank everyone who has supported his dream so far. #Autism https://t.co/Gqt4M8tfJk pic.twitter.com/yeb42ahptr — Billy Moore (@billymooreAPBD) April 1, 2024

What is Autism?

Autism, also called Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), is a condition where an individual struggles with social interactions, repetitive behaviours, and faces challenges in verbal and non-verbal communication. They interact, communicate, and behave in different ways than normal individuals.

Symptoms of Autism

The most common and obvious symptoms of autism in an individual are challenges in social interaction and communication, and they often have repetitive behaviours. Not all individuals may have these symptoms, but these are the most common signs of identifying symptoms.

Causes of Autism

The risk of autism can be caused by several factors, most commonly by genetic and environmental influences. Autism often affects early brain development. Some genes linked to autism can affect the working of other genes in the body by making it more or less active. This also affects the brain cells, causing people to behave in certain ways.

History Of World Autism Awareness Day

The World Autism Awareness Day was proposed by the United Nations Representative from Qatar, Moza bint Naseer Al-Missned. The council was passed on 1st November 2007 by the United Nations General Assembly and was later adopted on 18th December 2007. The resolution was taken to spread knowledge about autism around the world and further accept them.

All my life, I believed I was playing a video game, just like everyone else. But, I wondered why it felt so tough. #WorldAutismAwarenessDay #AutismAwarenessDay #Autism #AutismAwareness



[WorldAutismAwarenessDay, Samriddhi Malhotra] pic.twitter.com/IuKiAwyXdo — The Better India (@thebetterindia) April 2, 2024

If you have met one autistic person …



Guess what???



👀



You Have Met ONE autistic person!!!



Please do everyone a favour & understand, absorb & incorporate that 🙌❤️🙌 #autism #autismawareness #actuallyautistic pic.twitter.com/ICqgave3Ft — Beth 💙 (@Beth_Tastic) March 28, 2024

World Autism Awareness Day 2024: Theme and Significance

World Autism Awareness Day is celebrated on Tuesday, 2nd April 2024. This year's theme is 'Empowering Autistic Voices,' aiming to provide support and empower everyone diagnosed with autism. Take time to educate people around you about autism, give them a safe space around you, treat them like a normal human, post on social media about autism, and spread its information as much as possible.