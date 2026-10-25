Working From Bed? 6 Ways It Could Be Ruining Your Sleep

Working from bed may seem like the ultimate work-from-home perk. You skip the commute, stay comfortable and answer emails without leaving your blanket. But when your bed becomes your office, the line between work and rest can quietly disappear. Over time, this habit may make it harder to relax at night, even when you feel physically exhausted.

Brain Stops Associating Bed With Sleep

Your brain builds associations with the spaces you spend time in. When you regularly answer emails, attend meetings or finish deadlines from bed, it can start associating the space with being alert and productive rather than sleeping. This may make it harder to switch off when you finally lie down for the night.

Dr. Dhiraj Jain, Consultant Pulmonologist & Sleep Medicine Specialist, explains, “Working from bed can keep the brain alert, making it harder to fall asleep. Associating the bedroom with work stress can lead to conditioned arousal, where the bed becomes linked to wakefulness rather than rest. Late-night screen use and irregular routines can further disrupt sleep. A separate workspace and consistent bedtime routine can help restore this association with rest.”

Work stress lingers on

Working from bed can make it difficult to mentally leave work behind. Unfinished tasks, pending emails and tomorrow’s deadlines may continue running through your mind long after you close your laptop. This mental activity can delay relaxation and make falling asleep feel like another task on your to-do list.

“Working from bed can blur the psychological boundary between work and rest, making it harder for the brain to associate the bedroom with relaxation and sleep. Constant accessibility to emails, messages and deadlines can create a sense of always being available, increasing stress and making it difficult to mentally switch off after work. Over time, this can affect sleep quality and contribute to emotional exhaustion. Establishing clear boundaries between work and personal time is essential for protecting psychological well-being,” shares Ekta Dharia, Psychologist and Psychotherapist.

No clear end to work

A dedicated workspace creates a natural beginning and end to your working hours. When your office is also your bed, that transition becomes less obvious. You might check one last email before sleeping or respond to a message after dinner, keeping your mind engaged when it should be winding down.

Screens disrupt the sleep cycle

Working from bed often means spending more time looking at a laptop or phone in the same place where you sleep. Evening screen use, particularly bright light and stimulating content, can interfere with your natural sleep-wake rhythm. Continuing to scroll after work can also push bedtime later than planned.

Dr. Daanish Chhapra (MBBS, MD, DM Neurology), Consultant Neurophysician at Holy Family Hospital, says, “Late-night screen exposure can disrupt the sleep-wake cycle, making it harder to unwind and fall asleep. Working from bed can also encourage poor posture, potentially contributing to neck, back and shoulder discomfort. Ideally, work should be done in a separate space, with the bed reserved for sleep and rest. Setting aside 30–60 minutes to wind down without work before bedtime can help the body and mind transition into sleep.”

Comfort comes at a cost

A comfortable bed can encourage you to work longer, take fewer movement breaks and lose track of time. Without a structured routine, meals, exercise and bedtime may become less consistent. These disruptions can affect your ability to feel rested, even when you spend enough time in bed.

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Tired but unable to unwind

Physical tiredness does not always mean your mind is ready for sleep. After a day of working in bed, you may feel drained but continue mentally revisiting conversations, tasks or notifications. The lack of separation between productivity and rest can make unwinding feel surprisingly difficult.

How can you break the habit?

Start by moving work to a desk, dining table or another designated spot, even if it is just a small corner of your room. Set a clear end to your workday and avoid checking emails from bed.

“Working from bed is a habit we often underestimate while working from home. I used to do it regularly, thinking it was comfortable and convenient, but over time, I began experiencing severe back and neck pain. This made me realise how much our everyday work habits can affect our well-being. Having a dedicated workspace and being mindful of our posture are important steps towards maintaining our health while working from home,” says Bhoumika Dhakre, PR Consultant at Vicara PR.

Take regular movement breaks, reduce screen use before bedtime and create a calming wind-down routine, such as reading or gentle stretching. Most importantly, reserve your bed primarily for sleep and rest. Small, consistent changes can help you unwind and improve your sleep routine.