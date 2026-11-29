Why settle for a birthday celebration on the ground when you can take the party up in the air? One woman decided to make her special day a little different by bringing a birthday cake along for a paragliding adventure in Himachal Pradesh's Bir Billing. A video capturing the unusual celebration has now gone viral, entertaining some viewers while leaving others concerned about safety.

Woman cuts cake and sings birthday song mid-air

The viral clip

shows the woman enjoying a tandem paragliding flight with a cake in her hands. Rather than waiting to land before celebrating, she begins cutting it while suspended in the air. She even sings the birthday song for herself as the paraglider moves through the sky.



The pilot introduces the moment in Hindi, saying, "Dekhiye madam ji ab apna cake katne wali hai" (Look, madam is now going to cut her cake). As she gets ready to slice it, he reminds her not to let the cake fall. The camera captures the entire celebration, turning an otherwise regular adventure activity into an unusual birthday memory.



Watch the video below:

Internet questions the safety of the celebration



While the mid-air birthday party caught people's attention, not everyone was convinced that it was a good idea. Several social media users raised concerns about carrying and cutting a cake during a paragliding flight, questioning whether the activity could distract the passenger or affect their position while airborne.



One user questioned the purpose of bringing the cake along, writing, "Why did she even take the cake along? This is not what paragliding is for."

The clip has certainly given social media something to talk about. While some viewers found the birthday stunt entertaining, others felt that adventure activities should not involve unnecessary distractions. The unusual celebration has turned a birthday memory into a wider conversation about safety during paragliding.



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