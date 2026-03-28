‘Woman Belongs At Home’: Elderly Man’s Bus Rant Sparks Outrage Online| Watch Video

An elderly man’s controversial remarks on a public bus have sparked widespread outrage after a video of the incident went viral on social media. A video recorded inside a public bus shows an elderly man who is wearing a tilak and called himself a so-called pandit making controversial remarks about women. In the clip, the man is heard saying, “woman belongs at home,” while arguing with fellow passengers. His comments, seen as regressive and sexist, quickly drew criticism from viewers online.

Elderly man’s controversial remark on women goes viral

A video recorded inside a public bus is going viral on social media and creating outrage among people. The video shows an elderly man wearing a tilak on his forehead making a controversial remark against a woman during a bus rant, which ignites debate over deep-rooted patriarchy in public. While ranting with a woman about women, he said, "A girl should stay at home because she is a woman, and a woman has to have respect. Wearing a suit doesn't make a woman a woman." While ranting with a woman, he said, "You should stay within your limits. Limits are the right of women to dress up."

The man further said, "If a woman stays at home, she has respect. Outside, she doesn't have respect. You voted for someone."

Woman passenger confronted so-called pandit

The video shows a woman passenger confronting the man, challenging his views and defending women’s right to work and participate equally in society. Despite being questioned, the man continued to justify his stance, insisting that women should focus on household responsibilities rather than stepping out for jobs or public life.

Netizens outraged

After the video became viral on Instagram, the video was flooded with netizens' reactions. Social media users condemned the remarks, calling them outdated and reflective of deep-rooted gender bias. Many highlighted how such opinions undermine the progress made towards gender equality, especially in urban India where women actively contribute across professions.

One Instagram user named abstact arpit said, "All religions end with the same extremes."

While there are other users who supported his thoughts.

Another user wrote, "पंडित चाचा ने बहुत कुछ देखा हैं, इसलिये साहब जी एकदम भडके हुवे हैं.... और मै सहेमंत भी हू चाचा जी से... औरत? नाहीं बोल सकता, लेकिन लाडकीया क्या कर रही हैं..? समाज का सत्यनाश हो चुका हैं.... खुले मे सिगारेट, दारू, पिती हैं अगर देखना हैं तो आह जयो वसई रानगाव बीच पे.... जीन्स वोह भी गलत जगह पटी हुवी, आधीसी भी छोटी पॅन्ट जो बच्ये पहानते हैं....चड्डी, पुरा युरोप बना राखा हैं.... ये हमारी सभ्यता हैं क्या? क्या होगा अपने देश जां भविष्य? कैसी होगी अपनी अगली नसल? जो लडकी आज खुद चड्डी पहेन के घर से निकाल रही हैं वोह तो होनेवाली माँ हैं, फिर अपने बच्ची को क्या सिख देगी..... सहेमंत हो तो लाईक्स करो.... गाली देणे वाले भी वेलकम हैं."