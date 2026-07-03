Wimbledon 2026: Who Is Rufus The Hawk, the 'Bird Of Prey' Protecting The Courts From Pigeons? |

Wimbledon is famous for its pristine grass courts, strict all-white dress code, and centuries-old traditions. But few people know that one of the tournament's most important "staff members" isn't human at all—it's a hawk named Rufus, often referred to as Wimbledon's very own Bird of Prey.

Rufus, a Harris's Hawk, has been protecting the iconic All England Club since 2000. His primary job is to keep pigeons, seagulls and other birds away from the tennis courts. Large flocks of birds can damage the carefully maintained grass, leave droppings on the courts, and interrupt matches, making bird control an essential part of tournament operations.

Interestingly, Rufus doesn't hunt or attack the birds. Instead, his mere presence is enough to scare them away. Every morning before play begins, Rufus takes several flights around the Wimbledon grounds with his handler. Seeing a natural predator in the sky encourages pigeons to stay away for the rest of the day, ensuring the courts remain clean and safe for players and spectators.

Over the years, Rufus has become much more than just a working hawk. He has grown into one of Wimbledon's most beloved mascots and an unexpected fan favourite. Visitors often gather to watch his early-morning patrols, while his photographs regularly go viral on social media during the Championships.

In fact, Rufus even made international headlines in 2012 when he was briefly stolen just days before Wimbledon began. Fortunately, he was found safe after a widespread search, much to the relief of tournament organisers and tennis fans alike.

Today, Rufus continues to play a vital role in preserving one of the world's most prestigious sporting events. While players battle for Grand Slam glory on Centre Court, the famous hawk quietly patrols the skies above, helping Wimbledon maintain its immaculate playing conditions.