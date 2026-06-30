Wimbledon 2026: Naomi Osaka Stuns In All-White Kimono-Inspired Look Honouring Japanese Heritage |

As Wimbledon 2026 gets underway, the tournament has already delivered several memorable moments both on and off the court. Among the biggest talking points was Japanese tennis star Naomi Osaka's breathtaking entrance, as she arrived in a striking all-white ensemble that beautifully blended Wimbledon tradition with Japanese culture. Known for making bold fashion statements at recent tournaments, Osaka once again proved that style and sport can go hand in hand.

Ahead of her first-round clash against Elsa Jacquemot on Monday, the 28-year-old walked onto the court to loud cheers wearing a dramatic floor-length ruffled gown inspired by traditional Japanese Kimono. While the silhouette stood out for its elegance and grandeur, the outfit remained entirely white in keeping with Wimbledon's strict clothing regulations.

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The statement ensemble was created in collaboration with Tokyo-based designer Hana Yagi and featured intricate embroidery of graceful cranes and delicate cherry blossoms, symbols deeply rooted in Japanese culture. Completing the look was a traditional kanzashi hair ornament, adding an authentic finishing touch to the cultural tribute.

The craftsmanship behind the outfit was equally remarkable. The gown incorporated seven different textiles, carefully upcycled from vintage kimonos and a traditional shiromuku wedding dress. A classic obi belt cinched the look together, while underneath, Osaka wore a custom white Nike performance dress inspired by the Japanese art of kirigami, featuring intricate three-dimensional floral motifs.

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Speaking after the match, Osaka revealed that Wimbledon's deep respect for tradition encouraged her to reconnect with her own cultural roots. "I think about the most iconic silhouette, which for me is a kimono. You don't have to see the colour of a kimono to know that it is a kimono," she said.

She also shared the unexpected inspiration behind the look, recalling a memorable film character that left a lasting impression on her.

"I remembered absolutely falling in love with Lucy Liu's character [in Kill Bill]. She has an all-white kimono, and I remember thinking that was really cool and amazing. Then it just kind of went from there. It was like my interpretation of that while also paying a lot of respect and love to Japan," she said.

Osaka explained that elaborate fashion has always been one of her personal passions and revealed that she personally approached designer Hana Yagi for the collaboration, rather than creating the look through her apparel sponsor, Nike.