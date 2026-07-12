Why You Feel Less Hungry During the Monsoon And How To Improve Your Appetite

Many people feel less hungry during the monsoon. The high humidity, reduced physical activity, and changes in digestion can naturally decrease appetite. However, it is often temporary. During the monsoon, our digestive system tends to become less efficient. Eating light, warm, freshly prepared meals, staying physically active, and maintaining regular meal timings can help maintain normal appetite.

Causes

High humidity slows digestion.

Reduced physical activity lowers calorie needs.

Seasonal infections or mild viral illnesses.

Digestive issues such as acidity, bloating, or indigestion.

Irregular meal timings and excessive consumption of fried street food.

Symptoms

No desire to eat

Feeling full quickly

Skipping meals due to lack of hunger

Bloating or heaviness after eating

Low energy and tiredness

Mild nausea or discomfort if eating heavy food

Simple home remedies

Eat small, frequent meals instead of large portions

Include warm, freshly cooked foods like soups, khichdi, dal, and steamed vegetables

Drink warm water or herbal teas such as ginger, mint, or tulsi

Add digestive spices like ginger, cumin, black pepper, ajwain, and fennel to meals

Avoid oily, heavy, and stale foods, especially during humid weather

Stay hydrated, but avoid drinking large amounts of water immediately before meals

Take a 15–20 minute walk after meals to aid digestion

Sujok Therapy

Stimulating the digestive system points on hands may help improve appetite and digestion. Gentle massage of the stomach and digestive correspondence points (see figure) for 2–3 minutes, two to three times a day, can support better digestive function. On highlighted area green colour and dried peas seeds and keep for 3 to 4 hours or till you feel comfortable.

(Rajshree Vora is an obesity consultant, dietitian and nutritionist, Sujok therapist, counsellor, and yoga therapist. You can write to her at enquiry@rajshreeyoga.com)