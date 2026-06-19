Why Whisky’s Future Lies In The Soil

At Maker’s Mark distillery, every bottle is still hand-dipped in red wax, and every barrel is rotated by hand | Pics: Maker’s Mark

From Sidecar in Delhi to Slink and Bardot in Mumbai, Indian bars are reimagining the Old Fashioned—placing Maker’s Mark in the spotlight. Bourbon, once a niche preference, is now central to India’s evolving cocktail culture—and few brands have shaped its identity as distinctly. The iconic Kentucky bourbon brand is one of the most recognisable identities in the spirits world—a distinctive square bottle shape with the red wax-sealed cap.

If Bill Samuels Sr. defined the liquid, it was his wife, Margie Samuels, who ensured it would never be overlooked. Inspired by cognac houses, she introduced the now-iconic red wax seal—choosing its vivid hue to stand out in a sea of brown spirits. She also designed the shape of the bottle, giving it a softer look with a little dimple in the neck. “So when you pour it, it makes a glug sound. She wanted the label to feel like it was hand-torn and hand-cut. Even the name carries intent—the “mark of the maker,” rooted in pewter tradition, and the Scottish spelling of “whisky,” in a nod to heritage and quality in equal measure,” explains Dr. Blake Layfield, Master Distiller and Head of Innovation at Maker’s Mark as we chat over the brand’s unmistakable identity, its regenerative philosophy and more.

Dr. Blake Layfield, Master Distiller and Head of Innovation at Maker’s Mark |

Today, that instinctive understanding of craft and culture feels more relevant than ever. The younger consumer is drinking less, but drinking better—gravitating towards spirits that offer not just flavour, but provenance and purpose. Bourbon, riding the wave of the Old Fashioned and a broader cocktail renaissance, is firmly part of this shift. And as the category evolves, Maker’s Mark is quietly rewriting its own narrative—not in the barrel, where whisky stories traditionally linger, but at the very beginning of the journey: in the soil, the grain, and the idea that flavour is grown. The Maker’s Mark mash bill, first produced in 1954, is still used today. Instead of the traditional choice of rye, the Samuel family chose soft red winter wheat—an unconventional decision at the time that has come to define the brand’s signature softness and approachability. Now, that same spirit of experimentation has led to Star Hill Farm Wheat Whisky, the distillery’s first new recipe in over 70 years—and its first non-bourbon expression. And this shifts the focus to regenerative agriculture, proving that the future of fine whiskey lies not in the cask—but in the land.

A return, reimagined

Introduced in 2025, Star Hill Farm Wheat Whisky marks a significant departure. “So, the Star Hill Farm Wheat Whisky is a type of American Whisky, but it’s not a bourbon. It contains wheat, malted barley, and malted wheat. So, it’s three different grains, two different mash bills and a whole new style. We’re known for our iconic bourbon mash bill which is 70% corn, 16% soft-boiled wheat, and 14% malted barley.” The intent is clear: to explore wheat not just as an ingredient, but as a lens through which flavour, terroir, and farming practices can be understood. It is also the first to carry the Estate Whiskey Certification—an indication of its deeper connection to origin. While not yet available in India, the whiskey will follow a vintage-led release model, with each edition reflecting nature as the maker.

Sustainability in the glass

Highlighting a decisive shift in consumer mindset—one that prioritises transparency, authenticity, and purpose—Dr Layfield notes, “We’re really proud about that with this launch, we are the first and largest bourbon distillery to be B Corp certified, meaning we’re good to our people, to the community, to the environment around us.” This commitment goes beyond certification. The new release has, in many ways, catalysed the brand’s regenerative journey, with a portion of every bottle supporting education, advocacy, and the certification of land for regenerative agricultural practices.

But beyond initiative, it represents a fundamental shift in thinking. At a time when whisky conversations are largely dominated by grains and the distillation process, Layfield observes, “Whisky and bourbon are also agricultural products and our philosophy at Maker’s Mark is that bourbon and whisky are nature distilled. So, the focus is on how we can get the best possible ingredients. That led us to regenerative agriculture.” This is not a recent pivot but an evolution rooted in legacy. Beyond its own supply chain, the Star Hill Farm is also intending to certify a million acres of farmland—underscoring the belief that this is not just a bourbon initiative, but a collective one.