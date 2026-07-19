Why This Humble Tuna Breakfast Is Considered The Soul Of Maldivian Cuisine

Nobody comes to the Maldives for breakfast. They should. Not for the fancy egg preparations, the pastries or the tropical fruits arranged in beautiful fans. For mas huni – a five ingredient breakfast eaten the same way every morning for centuries.

I first encountered it at Sun Siyam Iru Fushi, a 5-star resort located on a private island in Noonu Atoll in the Maldives. It sat at the breakfast spread alongside multiple other dishes from various parts of the world. It was the least showy thing on the table. It was also the best.

Mas huni is the Maldivian breakfast eaten every morning in homes, guesthouses and fishing boats across the archipelago. The dish is made by hand. Smoked tuna is shredded finely and mixed with freshly grated coconut, chopped onion, green chilli and lime juice. The result is at once light and savoury, the smokiness of the tuna offset by the sweetness of the coconut, the chilli giving it some heat, the lime tying everything together. It is eaten with roshi, a thin flatbread cooked on a griddle.

I ate it again at Siyam World, the larger of the two Sun Siyam properties, and then signed up for a cooking class specifically to learn how to make it. Saifullah Shihab, the Maldivian specialty chef leading the class, showed me that the real work happens before the tuna is even added. The onion and chilli, finely chopped, are mixed vigorously with lime juice and salt first. This releases the onion's juices, softens its bite and builds a flavourful base for everything that follows. Only then does the tuna and coconut go in. There is no technique to hide behind beyond this. The ingredients have to be good. The balance has to be right. Done well, it needs nothing else.

For Shihab, mas huni isn't a recipe. It's home “My earliest memory is sitting at the table while my mom shredded the tuna and chopped the onions. I would be assigned to bring in fresh chillies from the garden,” he says. He and his sister would then wait for the tail end of the tuna, the last piece their mother would hand over. “It was more chewy and tasty. There was always a fight for it.” That memory, of a family kitchen and a fought-over piece of tuna, felt a long way from where I was sitting. Siyam World is a large, well-appointed resort with multiple restaurants, overwater villas and the kind of infrastructure that signals serious hospitality investment. And yet the dish that stayed with me had five ingredients and required no cooking.

Mas huni is also a glimpse into how the Maldives thinks about tuna. The archipelago has built its entire food culture around the fish, using it smoked, dried, fresh and fermented across dozens of dishes. It also travels well beyond the islands. In Sri Lanka, it's used to season sambols and curries. In South India, ground Maldive fish, sometimes called umbalakada, turns up in chutneys and rasam, adding the same smoky depth that anchovy or dried shrimp might in other cuisines.

What's less known is how the Maldives catches it. Pole-and-line fishing, the traditional method, catches one fish at a time and leaves everything else in the ocean. At a time when tuna stocks globally are under pressure from industrial fishing, that matters.

Nothing goes to waste. Leftover mas huni is stuffed into dough and pan-fried to make mas roshi, a popular tea time snack. Sometimes rice flour is added to the dough and deep-fried to make gulha, which are crispier and equally addictive. There are also vegetarian versions, made with sweet potato, pumpkin, or kopi leaves, with the coconut and chilli base remaining the same. Shihab’s preferred accompaniment is not roshi but disk, a crispy flatbread made with coconut. Some Maldivians eat mas huni with rice, with extra chillies. The dish is more versatile than it looks. It is also nutritious. No oil, high in protein, fresh coconut, fresh herbs. For a resort breakfast, that combination is hard to beat.