Why Sunday Tourism Is Banned in Asia’s Cleanest Village?

Shillong: Mawlynnong is one of the most picturesque villages of India, which is situated in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills. This small village is renowned as “India’s cleanest village” and often called the “God’s Own Garden.” It is famous for its pristine streets, bamboo dustbins, and strict community-led cleanliness practices. The village is a model of sustainable living and eco-tourism.

Locals actively maintain hygiene, manage waste effectively, and preserve their natural surroundings. Mawlynnong is also culturally rich, showcasing Khasi traditions, matrilineal social structures, and hospitality through homestays. Mawlynnong is not just India's cleanest village but Asia's cleanest village.

But did you know that recently the village has banned single-day tourism on Sundays? Keep on reading to know more about the village's single-day tourism ban.

Mawlynnong has banned single-day tourism

Mawlynnong, the picturesque village in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills known as Asia’s cleanest village, has introduced a unique rule: day tourists are not allowed on Sundays. From January 2026, the community decided to pause tourism on Sundays as a conscious choice to protect its culture, environment, and daily life.

The decision was made by the local village council, or Dorbar, after years of discussion about how constant visitor traffic was affecting village rhythms and community wellbeing. Residents explained that the influx of tourists, vehicles, and activity had started to disrupt everyday life, cultural routines, and even church services that many villagers observe on Sundays.

Sunday: A much-needed off

To address this, a notice was posted around the village stating, “Visitors are not allowed on Sunday.” There are no physical barricades, but villagers themselves politely turn away visitors who arrive on Sunday. Shops, cafes, and homestays now remain closed on Sundays, giving everyone, including cleaning staff, a much-needed day off.

What does this ban mean?

This ban means all tourist spots, restaurants, shops, and even public toilets will be shut on Sundays. Only overnight guests are allowed in homestays. Over 300 visitors come to this village daily, and the number rises to around 500 during the peak season. Not only in Mawlynnong, but other villages in Meghalaya are also following the same rules for tourists. It is a great move to balance tourism while preserving culture and community life.