Why Rajasthan Government Is Urging Parents To Choose Meaningful Names

Dear ol’ William Shakespeare once said ‘What’s in a name?’ Had he been around to see the hullabaloo created around nicknames and the list of names in Indian households, he would have grabbed a quill and frantically scratched out the question. It is not the trend of global and pop-culture-inspired names for the babies that has triggered a debate this time, but the quirky nicknames that often follow children into adulthood and, in some cases, into official records.

The latest uproar has come from Rajasthan, where the reports claim that the government has made it mandatory for parents to select names only from an approved list. This has created confusion and outrage on social media. The claim, however, is not entirely accurate.

The Rajasthan government’s initiative, called ‘Sarthak Naam Abhiyan’, is actually a recommendatory exercise. The state has prepared a list of around 3.000 meaningful names to encourage parents to avoid registering names that may be embarrassing, derogatory, or simply informal household nicknames in official documents.

The campaign discourages names and pet names such as Chhotu, Tinku, Bablu, Pappu, Gudiya, Kalu, Feku, Lallu, and Dhapu. These names are common in almost every household across the country. When these names become a person’s official identity, they are subjected to ridicule or social stigma.

When nicknames become permanent

Across India, it is not uncommon that a child’s temporary pet name becomes their official name because parents never got around to choosing another. This often leads to consequences years later.

Thirty-two-year-old Delhi-based software engineer still struggles to explain to his colleagues that his official name is Bablu. “It was funny in school and in college I used to feel embarrassed. Now I feel awkward when I introduce myself. When my daughter was born, I was very clear that I didn't want any nickname for her,” he says.

Another, 57-year-old woman from Rajasthan is officially named Babli. She says, I wanted to change my name but there was no awareness. My grandmother started calling me Babli and now at this age I am that same cute Babli. “It probably sounded cute and we Sindhis have such names. I never worked so there was no question of feeling awkward but now my kids have grown up and they make fun of the name,” she says.

A 28-year-old banker from Rajasthan is officially identified as Pappu. He says his name has become the subject of jokes, first after the Cadbury chocolate ad ‘Pappu pass ho gaya’ and then when the term entered political discourse. “Every time I introduce myself, someone has a joke ready. Among friends it’s fine but still it affects more than people realise.”

Curious culture

The issue is not only about nicknames. Across the country, unusual names often come from local customs, religious inspirations, cinematic influences, and parental creativity. In Goa, for instance, anecdotal accounts and school records over the years have thrown up unusual names such as Climax, Emancipation, Satisfaction, Victory, and Sunshine. It is said that many of these names are inspired by English words or important events. They are unique but they also show how naming practices can sometimes take an unexpected turn.

In modern times, names inspired by films, political leaders, cricket stars and even global brands have made appearances on school attendance registers. For instance, after actor Kiara Advani became famous, her name came on the list of Indian parents. Similarly, Raj from Shah Rukh Khan’s characters in several films, Kashish from a popular serial Kahin To Hoga by Ekta Kapoor, became popular in the late 90s and early 2000.

“When I got married, my in-laws named me Kashish since we changed our first name after marriage. Everyone loved the name then but now I feel it is too pretentious,” says Kashish Haswani, a mother of two from Jodhpur.

The weight of a name While many such names are harmless and even endearing, the line is crossed when a name becomes embarrassing. Over time, it can affect confidence, social interactions, and even professional self-image.

Professor S.K. Pandey from Pune opines that the Rajasthan government’s initiative should be seen as a social awareness campaign rather than government interference. “Name is like the first gift parents give to their child. It has meaning. A child may outgrow a nickname, but the official document remains.”

He says India has a long tradition of nicknames derived from mythology, literature, and regional languages. “Unusual names are welcomed as they show the creativity of the parents. The concern is names that unconsciously become a source of ridicule.”

Parents are rethinking

While the announcement is yet to gather countrywide traction, it has already struck a chord with many parents. Pune-based entrepreneur Tanushree Nair, who has a four-year-old son, says she and her husband spent months deciding on a name.

“We wanted something meaningful and specifically avoided giving a nickname since we both have a nickname at home and that has come along all the way. We didn’t want our son to carry it,” she says.

Jaipur resident Abhishek Sukhwani, a toy merchant, welcomes the Rajasthan government’s effort, however, says no government should tell parents what to name their child. “Making people aware is a good thing. We often don’t think beyond the cuteness factor when naming our children.”

Undeniably, for many Indian families, pet names will continue to remain an inseparable part of their domestic life and for some their cultural identity. Every household has its Chhotu, Bablu, Golu, or Pinki, and Babli. The initiative is not about eliminating these affectionate monikers, but encourages parents to ensure that their children’s names on their official documents and school records are the ones that they wear with confidence.

After all, Shakespeare may have wondered what lies in a name. In modern India, the answer appears to be quite a lot – sometimes, a lifetime of explaining why your official name is still ‘Tinku’.