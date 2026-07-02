Why Is Kylian Mbappé Called 'Donatello'? Story Behind The France Star's Famous 'Ninja Turtle' Nickname Amid FIFA World Cup 2026 Heroics |

French football superstar Kylian Mbappé is once again dominating headlines after delivering another match-winning performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026. The 25-year-old forward scored twice as France cruised to a convincing 3-0 victory over Sweden in New Jersey, securing a place in the Round of 16. While his blistering pace and goals continue to make headlines, fans have long been curious about one of football's most iconic nicknames, "Donatello" or simply the "Ninja Turtle."

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How Did Mbappé Get The 'Ninja Turtle' Nickname?

The story dates back to 2017, when Mbappé completed his high-profile move from AS Monaco to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). Shortly after his arrival, teammate Presnel Kimpembe jokingly remarked that Mbappé bore a striking resemblance to Donatello, the intelligent and easy-going member of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

According to his teammates, Mbappé's rounded facial features, wide smile, and expressive eyes reminded them of the beloved comic-book character. What began as a light-hearted dressing-room joke quickly caught on among the PSG squad.

Rather than being offended, Mbappé embraced the nickname with his trademark smile, allowing it to become a fun part of his identity both inside and outside the football world.

The nickname soon spread beyond the dressing room, with several of Mbappé's PSG teammates playfully teasing him on social media. Brazilian stars Neymar and Dani Alves frequently shared memes and edited images comparing the French striker to the famous Ninja Turtle, delighting football fans around the world.

One of the most memorable moments came when former PSG captain Thiago Silva surprised Mbappé with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles mask, elegantly wrapped inside a luxurious Dior gift box after a match. The humorous gesture quickly went viral and further cemented "Donatello" as Mbappé's unofficial nickname.

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Mbappé Continues To Shine At FIFA World Cup 2026

France booked their place in the Round of 16 with an emphatic 3-0 win over Sweden, with Mbappé scoring twice and Bradley Barcola adding the third goal. The brace also took Mbappé's FIFA World Cup goal tally to 18, moving him into second place on the tournament's all-time scoring list, another remarkable milestone in an already extraordinary career.