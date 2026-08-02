Why Is Everyone Playing Padel? Inside India’s Fastest-Growing Sport

Fueling the wave of padel's remarkable growth in India, the World Padel League (WPL) is set to return with its biggest edition yet to the iconic Dome, SVP Stadium, Mumbai, from August 12 to 16.

Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-Founder of WPL, expressed his views on how Padel is taking over youth. "Every season of the World Padel League has reinforced padel’s growing momentum in India. What began as a bold vision has grown into a league that brings together the world’s best players, leading brands, passionate fans and a rapidly expanding sporting community. India is fast becoming one of padel’s most exciting growth stories globally, and it’s gratifying to see WPL helping shape that journey," he said. He also highlighted that many former veteran players are connected to Padel and how Padel is helping young boys and girls to stay active by playing it just 1 hour everyday. Not to forget, along with India, teams from Spain, Argentina, Brazil are all set to take part in WPL.

The sport received a major boost in popularity during the Covid-19 pandemic. As people looked for safe ways to stay active and socialise, padel became an attractive choice in many countries because it is played in smaller groups and on enclosed courts. Since then, its popularity has continued to grow rapidly. Today, it is played in over 150 countries around the world and is enjoyed by men and women of different age groups.

In Padel, beginners can enjoy long, fun rallies during their very first game. The simple serve avoids the difficult motions needed in tennis. Glass and mesh walls keep the ball in play longer, reducing frustrating stops. Games are almost always played with four people, encouraging teamwork and conversation.

Former Cricketer MS Dhoni is actively involved in Padel. He serves as a partner and co-promoter to help scale padel infrastructure and coaching across the country. Dhoni launched his consumer-facing padel brand, opening state-of-the-art multi-sport and padel facilities such as a 20,000 sq. ft. hub in Chennai. In January 2026, 7Padel MS Dhoni officially merged with PadelPark India backed early by JSW Sports' Parth Jindal.

Abhishek Kaddi, a Gen-Z shared how Padel is doing wonders for him. "Most sports that the world enjoys today have taken decades, even centuries, to become what they are. But Padel seems different. I have played Pickleball as well. It feels almost perfect for the modern urban life, as if someone looked at the cramped spaces, packed schedules, and friends who are never free on the same evening, and built a sport to fit. What I like most is how quickly the awkward beginner stage disappears. Give someone a paddle, explain the rules, and within fifteen minutes they’re returning shots. They may even start giving advice after twenty," he expressed.

Mahesh Bhupathi, Co-Founder of WPL |

"In cities, where people live close together but often struggle to connect, that matters. Padel turns a small patch of space into exercise, competition, conversation, and, sometimes, friendship," Abhishek added.

As India's ecosystem continues to expand, Padel remains committed to accelerating the sport's growth by bringing global stars to Indian shores, inspiring greater participation and strengthening the country's position on the international padel map.

Difference between Padel & Pickleball

Padel is played on a larger court (20m x 10m or 65.6ft x 32.8ft) enclosed by glass and metal mesh walls that are actively used during points. It is almost exclusively played as doubles. Whereas Pickleball is played on a smaller open court (44ft x 20ft) the size of a badminton court with no walls, and can be played as singles or doubles.

Also Padel uses a thick, solid, perforated composite racket (heavier, around 365g) and a low-pressure tennis-style ball. In Pickleball, a solid, unperforated flat paddle (lighter, around 220g) is used with a lightweight perforated plastic Wiffle ball.