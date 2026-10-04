Why Indian Gen Z Is Moving Out While Staying Closely Connected To Family

For generations of Indian families, moving out of home has often been associated with a job in another city, higher education abroad or, eventually, marriage. Moving out simply because a young adult wants to live independently, however, can be a harder idea for parents to accept — particularly when their child continues to live in the same city.

As conversations around Gen Z lifestyles, choices and ideas of independence continue to grow, some young Indians in their 20s are quietly redefining what leaving home means. For them, moving out is not necessarily about distancing themselves from their families. It is about creating a life and routine that is their own.

At 24, Yogita Nair, who stays five stations from her family, decided to move out of her family home in search of greater independence. Although she had started earning early and contributed to her family, she felt that financial independence alone did not necessarily translate into complete independence.

“I always felt a sense of dependence on my parents. I started earning early and contributed to the family, yet I felt that I was not completely myself,” she said.

Nair could make her own decisions, meet friends and manage her professional life, but there remained a layer of dependence at home. Food, household chores and other daily necessities were taken care of, even as she navigated the demands of work.

“Being involved in work, it is tough to stick to the routine and time that the household runs on. It is always rushing. When I moved out, I found my own pace and my own routine,” she said.

Moving out, she found, did not mean abandoning everything she had learnt at home. Instead, it meant deciding which parts of that routine she wanted to retain and which she wanted to change.

“I still manage things exactly the way it was done at home, but I have also introduced my own ways,” she added.

For some young adults, the decision is less about rebellion and more about discovering how they want to organise their everyday lives. Independence can mean learning to cook, managing finances, doing household chores, making decisions without consultation or simply having control over one's time.

“Individuals have different ways of finding themselves. Moving out and building your own space is one of them,” said Nair.

The idea also reflects a gradual shift towards a model of adulthood more commonly associated with Western societies, where leaving the parental home and establishing an independent household can be considered part of growing up.

In India, however, the transition is often different. Living with parents well into adulthood remains common, and children are frequently expected to remain part of the family household until marriage or another major life transition. While Indian families may readily accept a child moving to another city or country for education or employment, choosing to rent a home a short distance away can raise a different set of questions.

For 26-year-old Aryahi Kulkarni, who lives just 20 minutes away from her parents' home, independence is largely about having ownership over her time.

“When living with a family, your time is not yours. Someone needs you to do the chores or some work, there is constantly something happening. With complete time for yourself, you can figure out what you want to do with the time you have on your hands,” she said.

Yet living separately has not meant cutting ties with her parents. Kulkarni visits them on weekends and remains involved in their day-to-day needs, including keeping track of medical appointments.

“I live close to my parents, so I spend time with them on the weekends and have a complete track of their medical appointments and other things. I tried to maintain a balance between my responsibilities and my independence,” she said.

That balance may be at the heart of this emerging form of independence. For these young adults, moving out does not necessarily represent a rejection of family. Instead, it can be an attempt to redefine the relationship — from dependence within the same household to connection across separate spaces.

The question, then, may not be whether young adults are moving away from their families, but whether they are beginning to seek a different way of staying connected to them.